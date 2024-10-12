DCI Destroys Sh176.5 Million Worth of Narcotics Following Court Ruling

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12– The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday destroyed narcotic drugs valued at approximately Sh176.5 million, following the conclusion of a court process overseen by Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku at the DCI’s National Forensic Laboratory.

Deputy DCI Director John Onyango praised the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders involved in the operation, highlighting the agency’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse.

“Every gram of these drugs destroyed represents lives saved,” Onyango stated.

The narcotics, which included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, amphetamine, atilafetamine, cannabis, and flunitrazepam, were seized by Anti-Narcotics detectives during separate operations.

Magistrate Thuku emphasized that the goal of the destruction exercise is to ensure community safety and protect society from the dangers posed by drug-related crimes. She commended the DCI for its dedication to safeguarding the nation.

The event was attended by representatives from various government agencies, including Allan Mulama from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Director of the Anti-Narcotics Unit Samuel Laboso, Director of Liaison and Corporate Communications John Marete, and officers from the Government Chemist, among others.

