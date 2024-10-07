CS Wahome faults Kisumu City’s vigilante justice directive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 7 — Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has differed with Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga on how to deal with insecurity in the lakeside city.

Speaking in Kisumu on Monday to mark national observance of World HABITAT Day, Abala warned parents of criminals terrorizing residents in Kisumu to “prepare their graves”.

His shoot to kill order on criminals did not go well with the CS, who told him law and order must prevail.

Wanga made the remarks after accusing the Judiciary of releasing hardcore criminals on low cash bails before they commit similar offences.

“We have decided and let me warn you, if you know you are a mother and your son is terrorizing people in the estates, go dig a grave for this fellow, don’t tell me about extra judicial killings,” he said.

The City Manager said criminals have caused a lot of pain and suffering to the locals and it is time to slay the dragon.

Conforming to the law

Wahome, responding to Wanga’s warning, said those in conflict with the law must be brought to book.

She warned Wanga’s approah will only complicate the matter further.

“These are not criminals, let the court declare them criminals. I suggest they be arrested and arraigned in court,” she said.

The CS said the intention to root out bad elements within the society must conform to the law.

Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo announced a county security meeting on Tuesday that will also include representatives from the Judiciary to deliberate on the matter.

Leparmorijo said security officers remained alert, disclosing security agents had captured a wanted criminal Sunday night in an incident that saw the suspect shot and injured.

“It is a warning to these suspects, find something useful to do or flee from this county,” he said.

CS Wahome said the national government is keen to engage young people in economic activities to keep them away from criminal activities.

“Services in the ongoing affordable housing projects spread across the country require expertise of the youth both skilled and unskilled in several fields,” she said.

Wahome also cited the roll out of Climate WorX Mtaani a clean up program that seeks to afford unemployed youth a wage.

She said the government will extend the initiative launched in Nairobi on October 1 to Kisumu as well as sister cities of Mombasa, Nakuru and Eldoret.

