CS Mutua Declares Zero Tolerance on Harmful Practices Against Children

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 30 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, has warned that the government will not tolerate any acts that endanger the welfare of Kenyan children.

Speaking as the chief guest at World Vision Kenya’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, Dr. Mutua condemned harmful cultural practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM), calling for their complete eradication.

“Using the excuse of culture to justify harming our girls is unacceptable,” said Dr. Mutua. “We are a modern society that must eschew such practices.” The CS emphasized that protecting children is a top priority for his ministry and called for harsher penalties against individuals caught practicing FGM.

In addition to combatting FGM, Dr. Mutua announced that his ministry is collaborating with partners to create robust policies addressing child labor and child trafficking.

He commended World Vision for its extensive efforts over the past five decades in Kenya, which have included educational support for over a million children, providing clean water to two million people, improving food security for 500,000 smallholder farmers, and safeguarding children’s rights through initiatives like the “Kenya Big Dream” program, reaching 1.4 million Kenyans.

Dr. Mutua urged all stakeholders to renew and strengthen child protection systems, stating that his ministry is introducing new programs aimed at empowering Kenya’s children. He further acknowledged World Vision’s commitment to Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in child welfare and community development.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including the head of the Anglican Church of Kenya, the Most Reverend Dr. Jackson Ole Sapit; Lilian Dodzo, World Vision East Africa Regional Leader; David Githanga, Chair of World Vision Kenya’s Board; Suba North MP Karoli Omondi; and World Vision Kenya’s National Director, Gilbert Kamanga.

Dr. Mutua announced plans for future collaboration with World Vision, focused on ending violence against children, enhancing educational opportunities, fostering child participation, and supporting community programs that challenge harmful social norms.

This partnership will also work towards strengthening Kenya’s legal frameworks for child protection and improving caregiver support systems.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author