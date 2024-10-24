Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mutua acknowledges gaps in social protection for Informal Sector Workers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has acknowledged that the current social protection framework in Kenya does not adequately cater to the needs of workers in the informal sector.

Speaking this morning during the oofficial launch of a project aimed at extending social protection coverage to informal workers, Mutua highlighted the government’s intention to ensure equal rights for both formal and informal workers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The event, held in Nairobi, marked the beginning of a collaborative project between Kenya’s Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China, in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The initiative, which is also being undertaken in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, seeks to leverage digital transformation to improve social protection for informal workers.

“The informal economy, which comprises a majority of Kenya’s workforce, continues to be vulnerable due to a lack of social protection. Our goal is to build a comprehensive framework that ensures workers in rural and informal economies have the same rights as those in the formal sector,” Dr. Mutua stated.

He also commended the decade-long partnership with China and ILO, which has contributed to significant milestones in social protection policy. “We are privileged to have proactive partnerships that have supported the formulation of the Social Protection Bill, the adoption of the Kenya Social Protection Policy, and the implementation of targeted programmes for populations not yet covered by government support,” he added.

In Kenya, only about 3.9 million workers are employed in the formal economy, while approximately 16 million are active in the informal economy. Informal enterprises number over 5 million, and about 6.4 million households are engaged in agriculture, with many not registered for government-provided social protection services. This has led to a cycle of vulnerability, poverty, and social exclusion among informal workers, which the new project seeks to address.

China’s Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, Mr. Li Zhong, who was also present at the launch, expressed his government’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with Kenya in addressing the social protection needs of its workforce. “We are willing to strengthen our mutual cooperation to jointly respond to the needs of our people,” he said.

Other dignitaries in attendance included David Koros, the Managing Trustee of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), ILO Country Office Director Caroline Mugalla, as well as representatives from the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) and the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

This project aims to provide a lifeline to the millions of workers currently locked out of formal protection, improving their access to essential services and helping bridge the gap between the formal and informal economies.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

AU-IBAR’s APMD Platform to Drive Market-Led Transformation in Africa’s Livestock Sector

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Oct 24 – Africa’s livestock sector is on the brink of a transformative shift, with the African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Platform...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ruto backs Sh95bn Adani Deal as smart escape from borrowing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24—President William Ruto has defended Kenya’s Sh95 billion partnership with Adani Energy Solutions for the development and maintenance of key electricity...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AU-IBAR’s APMD Platform Poised to Revolutionize Livestock Marketing Across Africa

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Oct 24 – Kenya’s livestock sector, a vital part of the country’s economy, is set to undergo a transformative shift as the...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

3-judge bench to rule on recusal in Gachagua ouster case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – A three-judge bench presiding over the case challenging Rigathi Gachagua’s ouster as Deputy President is set to rule this...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches distribution of textbooks for grade 9 students

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23- The Ministry of Education has officially launched the distribution of Grade 9 textbooks, which have been approved by the Kenya...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves graft charges against 4 Taita Taveta County officials

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 -The Director of Public Prosecution(DPP) has approved corruption charges against four Taita Taveta County officials including  governor Andrew  Mwadime’s Economic...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power working to restore electricity in parts of Garissa

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Kenya Power says it is working to restore electricity in parts of Garissa that have been hit by a...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK demands probe into abduction, killing of Wajir MCA

LSK urged Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to conduct investigations aimed at apprehending and prosecuting suspects linked to the killing.

1 day ago