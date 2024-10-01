Connect with us

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Barasa asked participants to foster a culture of innovation and commitment to improve lives.

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Barasa insists no facility should deny patients services as SHA is rolled out

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has insisted that no facility should deny patients services as the new Social Health Authority (SHA) is rolled out nationwide.

Speaking during the Launch, Barasa urged all Kenyans to embrace the transformative reforms and register for SHA to access the wide range of benefits it offers.

She said under this new programme, Primary Health Care will be completely free.

“No hospital or health facility will deny you service during this transition. We have already communicated that services must continue uninterrupted ahead of the implementation of this progressive scheme,” Barasa said.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elijah Wachira speaking during the Launch said that under the Social Health Authority, there will be comprehensive healthcare services available in both public and private facilities.

He said patients at Levels 1, 2, and 3 will receive free medication, and for those unable to afford the monthly subscription, the government will step in to ensure no one is left behind.

Wachira has also assured Kenyans of continued access to dialysis, and cancer treatment as part of its system roll-out for the 2024- 2026 period.

In a circular on Tuesday sent to all contracted healthcare providers directed that the services should continue uninterrupted, asserting that health facilities should not deny patients healthcare services.

“Further to my earlier letter on the above subject matter, kindly further note that: – No member will be denied Dialysis and Cancer services,” read the circular in part.

Additionally, maternity services in facilities classified as Kenya Essential Package for Health (KEPH) levels 2 and 3 will not be withheld.

SHA unveiled by the government earlier is segmented into three funds namely the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illnesses Fund, and the Social Health Insurance Fund each receiving different allocations from the health ministry.

