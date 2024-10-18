Connect with us

An undated photos of the late Tecra Muigai and Omar Lali during their happier days; Lali was freed on July 16, 2020 after the state withdrew a murder charged filed against him in favour of an inquest to determine the cause of his girlfriend's death.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rules Omar Lali criminally liable for Tecra Muigai’s murder

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – A Nairobi Court has ruled that Omar Lali is criminally liable for the murder of Tecra Muigai.

In her ruling, ,Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul recommended that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) should institute charges against him.

The magistrate determined that Lali was responsible for her death.

She noted that the doctors’ reports indicated severe injuries, including a fractured skull, and that only two individuals were present at the time of the incident.

She pointed out that the evidence presented by prosecution witnesses during the inquest proved that Lali played a role in Tecra’s death.

She stated that there was no one else at the scene during the alleged accident except Tecra and her boyfriend, Lali. 

The magistrate also explained that the alleged fall could not have caused such severe brain damage as evidenced in the postmortem report.”  
 
In her decision, the magistrate noted inconsistencies between Omar Lali’s account of events and the findings outlined in the postmortem and medical reports.

“The postmortem revealed that Tecra suffered severe head injuries, which were determined to be the cause of her death,” Abdul said.

