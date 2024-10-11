Connect with us

Rigathi Gachagua arrives in the National Assembly for the hearing of his impeachment charges on October 8, 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Court refers case challenging DP Gachagua’s impeachment to CJ Koome for empanelment of 3-judge bench

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The High Court has referred the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment to Chief Justice Martha Koome for the empanelment of a three-judge bench.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi agreed with the submissions by the petitioners through their lawyers senior counsel Paul muite, Elius Mutuma, and Ndegwa njiru that the suits raise weighty issues of public interest which needs to be determined by more than one judge.

The judge said the issue of public participation has outlined under article 165 subsection (5) and the issue as to whether Parliament is properly constituted has been raised in the petition which needs to be addressed by more than one judge.

He said the lawyers did point out that the seven days notice issued by Parliament was inadequate.

He said in order to satisfy the public interest, the petitions should be placed before the CJ in order to determine the bench.

Parliament has since impeached the DP, and its decision has been referred to the senate for debate, which will commence on 14th October 2024.

