NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders National Assembly to hold fresh public participation on Gachagua impeachment in all constituencies

Published

KERUGOYA, Kenya, Oct 4 – The High Court sitting in Kerugoya has ordered the National Assembly to hold fresh public participation on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment at the constituency level nationwide.

According to Justice Richard Mwongo, this will give more Kenyans a say in the exercise which has so far elicited mixed reactions.

This he further stated will enable the constituents of members of parliament responsible for the impeachment process nationally to engage with and participate in the hearings.

Justice Mwongo had certified the matter that was filed by Kirinyaga Women Rep Jane Njeri Maina as urgent.

Maina in her suit had sued the Senate, National Assembly and others.

Justice Mwaongo ordered her to serve the respondents ahead of a mention on Friday next week when he will issue further directions in the case.

During the exercise at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, activist Morara Kebaso was ejected amid chaos as he arrived to present views on Gachagua’s impeachment.

Chaos erupted when Morara, flanked by supporters chanting “Gachagua Must Go,” attempted to address the meeting, making his way down the stairs.

Legislators overseeing the forum, led by Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang, called for order.“Young men, please don’t disrupt this meeting,” the legislators urged.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi added, “Order, order, order. Can you secure those papers? You can’t come to a meeting and then disrupt it. Everyone has an opinion.”

As Kajwang called for calm, Morara went back to his seat. However, moments later, a group of youths approached and began hounding him.

Within seconds, chairs were thrown in his direction as others attempted to shield him from the angry mob.

Morara frantically dodged the attacks, running across the podium as the crowd, now agitated, hurled more chairs. Despite attempts to protect him, the situation escalated.

In Nakuru, the exercise was disrupted as a number of residents refused to engage in the exercise.

Expressing their anger on the exercise, the residents chased away the National Assembly clerks.

“No, this will not happen just leave. This will not happen here just leave,” the unruly crowd was heard shouting.

Officials from National Assembly tried to restore calm but their efforts were futile forcing them to eventually to leave the NG-CDF hall.

In other parts of Nakuru county, the youths took the streets shouting ‘Ruto must go’ even as the exercise continued seamlessly in other parts of the country.

