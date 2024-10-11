Court of Appeal overturns 67yr graft conviction against MP Waluke

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The Court of Appeal has overturned the 67-year graft conviction of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke and his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu, in a decision that has sparked significant legal discourse.

Justice Patrick Kiage in his ruing disagreed with the high court’s initial judgement, arguing that it failed to properly analyze the evidence against the appellants, particularly concerning the distinct.

“Ultimately, we are satisfied that the appellants have made a case to warrant us to allow the appeal. The appeal is accordingly allowed,and the convictions and sentences imposed on the appellants are set aside,”read the ruling in part.

The appellate court emphasized that the prosecution did not sufficiently differentiate between legitimate funds and those allegedly involved in corrupt activities.

Walukhe was sentenced in 2020 alongside Grace Wakhungu on June 25 over Sh300 million fraud in a maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Justice Esther Maina in her judgment said that the sentence by the Magistrate’s court was not harsh since the 2 had defrauded the government Sh297 million in the supply of maize to NCPB.

The court further found and ruled that the evidence tendered before the trial court was factual, which showed that the appellants had fraudulently received the money.

The court gave the two the option of a fine of a total of Sh2 Billion.

The duo would however appeal the ruling.

