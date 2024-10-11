Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Court of Appeal overturns 67yr graft conviction against MP Waluke

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The Court of Appeal has overturned the 67-year graft conviction of Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke and his co-accused, Grace Wakhungu, in a decision that has sparked significant legal discourse. 

Justice Patrick Kiage in his ruing disagreed with the high court’s initial judgement, arguing that it failed to properly analyze the evidence against the appellants, particularly concerning the distinct.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Ultimately, we are satisfied that the appellants have made a case to warrant us to allow the appeal. The appeal is accordingly allowed,and the convictions and sentences imposed on the appellants are set aside,”read the ruling in part. 

The appellate court emphasized that the prosecution did not sufficiently differentiate between legitimate funds and those allegedly involved in corrupt activities.

Walukhe was sentenced in 2020 alongside Grace Wakhungu on June 25 over Sh300 million fraud in a maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Justice Esther Maina in her judgment said that the sentence by the Magistrate’s court was not harsh since the 2 had defrauded the government Sh297 million in the supply of maize to NCPB. 

The court further found and ruled that the evidence tendered before the trial court was factual, which showed that the appellants had fraudulently received the money. 

The court gave the two the option of a fine of a total of Sh2 Billion.

The duo would however appeal the ruling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court refers case challenging DP Gachagua’s impeachment to CJ Koome for empanelment of 3-judge bench

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – The High Court has referred the case challenging Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment to Chief Justice Martha Koome for...

2 hours ago

The Diplomatic Space

Kenya Elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2025-2027 Term

Kenya now joins other African nations on the Council, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, and Benin.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera police seize 190 bags of smuggled Sugar at the Kenya-Ethiopia border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – Security officers in Mandera have confiscated 190 bags of uncustomed sugar during a recent operation in the Siftu area,...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbagathi Hospital Conducts Life-Saving Surgery on 10-Year-Old, Showcasing New Capabilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – A complex surgery was successfully performed on 10-year-old Emmanuel Karanja at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi. The boy was born...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints Munyori Buku Head of Presidential Communication Service

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9-President William Ruto has appointed Munyori Buku as the new Head of the Presidential Communication Service(PCS). While confirming the appointment, State...

2 days ago

Kenya

Speaker Kingi bans Senators’ foreign travel during Gachagua impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has imposed travel restrictions on all 67 Senators and staff, barring them from leaving the...

2 days ago

County News

Rising cases of insecurity in Nyanza region linked to drug abuse

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 9 – The use of illicit drugs among the youth has been associated with the rising insecurity cases within the Nyanza...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt sets aside Sh100mn for evacuation of Kenyans in Lebanon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 – The government has set aside Sh100 million to be used in the evacuation of Kenyans stranded in Lebanon following...

2 days ago