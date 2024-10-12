Court Blocks Reopening of Endarasha Boarding Facility Over Safety Concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 11- The High Court in Nyeri has blocked the reopening of the boarding facility at Endarasha Academy, citing serious concerns over the safety and health of pupils. This decision will remain in place pending a full hearing on the matter.

Justice Magare Dennis Kizito Ngwono, presiding over the case on Friday, certified the issue as urgent, highlighting the children’s best interests. He acknowledged that the school term is ending soon but expressed concern about potential risks to the pupils’ well-being.

“I do not find it necessary to bar the reopening of the entire school, noting that schools are closing this month. However, I am satisfied there is a threat to the safety and health of the minors,” said Justice Ngwono.

The judge issued a conservatory order prohibiting the reopening of the boarding facilities or accommodating students within the facility until an inter partes hearing is held.

Additionally, the court directed the respondents to file comprehensive health and safety reports and assessments of the dormitories’ structural integrity by October 16. Compliance with the court’s directives has also been mandated.

This court ruling follows a petition filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission and Elimu Bora Working Group on October 7. The petitioners argued that the school was unprepared to reopen its boarding facilities, failing to implement necessary safety measures.

The legal action comes in the aftermath of a tragic fire on September 5 that engulfed a dormitory, resulting in the deaths of at least 21 pupils. The fire broke out while the children were asleep, sparking widespread concerns over safety at the institution.

