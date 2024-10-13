Connect with us

Tana River Governor Dhado Godana.

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Governors protest arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Godhana was arrested for interrogation after failing to honour the summons by DCI detectives who have questioned several local leaders including MPs and MCAs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13- The Council of Governors (CoG) has condemned the “impulsive” arrest of Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana, calling it arbitrary and unlawful.

Governor Godhana was arrested on Friday night after failing to honour summons in connection with ongoing clashes in Tana River, which have claimed 18 lives so far.

In a statement on Saturday, CoG Chair Ahmed Abdullahi expressed concern over the manner in which Governor Godhana was apprehended at his residence by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), terming it a violation of his constitutional rights.

Abdullahi, who is also the Wajir Governor, argued that his Tana River counterpart was arrested under circumstances that displayed “a flagrant disregard” for his rights. He stressed that as an elected leader, Governor Godhana’s arrest should have been handled with more sensitivity and in strict adherence to the law.

“The manner in which the Governor was arrested is a flagrant disregard of his rights as enshrined in Article 29 of the Constitution, and we strongly condemn such actions in no uncertain terms,” the CoG said in its statement.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Godhana was arrested for interrogation after failing to honour the summons by DCI detectives who have questioned several local leaders including MPs and MCAs.

However, Abdullahi emphasized that there are established protocols that should have been followed if the DCI required the Governor’s presence for questioning. He argued that instead of the surprise arrest, formal channels—such as engaging the County Commander’s office—should have been used to ensure the dignity and integrity of the Governor’s office were maintained.

“The existence of National Government structures, such as the County Commanders’ offices, provides a more appropriate means for summoning Governors, while preserving the integrity of their roles in governance,” the council stated.

The CoG reaffirmed its commitment to fostering cooperation between counties and national security agencies and announced plans to engage the Ministry of Interior to establish collaborative measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

