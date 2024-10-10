Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Members of the Professional Association of Nyanza Women (PANY Women), the Maseno University students and Fraternity in the beginning of their collaboration with the government in Ecosystem restoration through the 15 billion tree growing initiative. /November 4, 2023.

Sustainability Watch

Community Empowerment Through Tree Planting: Kenya’s Ambitious Climate Initiative

As communities across Kenya participate in this tree-planting initiative, the hope is that this collective action will inspire future generations to prioritize environmental sustainability, ensuring a healthier planet for all.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says Kenyans have collectively planted 481 million trees since the beginning of 2024.

This milestone not only highlights the government’s commitment to combat climate change but also showcases the power of community engagement in environmental stewardship.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During a gathering at the Nairobi Arboretum on Thursday, CS Duale commended the public for their enthusiasm in supporting the national initiative aimed at planting 15 billion trees by 2032. “This initiative represents more than just a number; it embodies the spirit of a nation coming together to tackle one of the most pressing challenges of our time,” he stated.

Duale emphasized the crucial role that tree planting plays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which can persist in the atmosphere for hundreds of years, adversely affecting future generations. He urged every Kenyan to view tree planting as a personal responsibility that contributes to a healthier planet.

Moreover, the Cabinet Secretary addressed the urgent issue of pollution in the Nairobi River, pledging to restore it within 18 months. He outlined plans to implement a color-coded waste management system to help residents separate recyclables from non-recyclables, which is a critical step toward enhancing environmental awareness and responsibility at the community level. “What we see in our rivers reflects how we manage waste at home,” he remarked.

Duale’s remarks come in the wake of the recent renaming of Utamaduni Day to Mazingira Day in April 2024, following President William Ruto’s signing of the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment Bill, 2024). This change aims to foster a culture of environmental conservation among Kenyans.

Reflecting on the broader implications of this initiative, experts assert that tree planting is not just about increasing forest cover but also about enhancing local economies, improving air quality, and creating resilient ecosystems.

“Every tree planted has the potential to positively impact our climate and local environment, making it imperative for us to engage in this collective effort,” noted environmentalist Dr. Jane Mwangi.

President Ruto, shortly after assuming office, challenged Kenyans to plant a minimum of 100 trees each. He underscored the urgency of this mission by linking it to the severe droughts currently plaguing the nation, which he described as the worst in 40 years. “Our future prosperity depends on our actions today,” he urged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

Capital FM

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Marks First Mazingira Day as CS Duale Urges National Participation in Environmental Conservation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Thursday led the Mazingira Day commemoration at the Nairobi Arboretum, calling on Kenyans...

3 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Gates Foundation Warns of Climate Change Impact on Child Health

The foundation’s latest Goalkeepers Report, titled "A Race to Nourish a Warming World," warns that climate change is already jeopardizing food security and nutrition...

2 days ago

Sustainability Watch

New Fund Launched to Support Chemicals and Waste Management in Developing Economies

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – One year after its adoption, the Global Framework on Chemicals has announced its first call for projects aimed at...

October 2, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Africa’s Climate Crisis Calls for Urgent Need for Resilience Investments

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – A new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) highlights the severe and disproportionate impact of climate change on...

October 2, 2024

Sustainability Watch

KCB Bank Approves Sh21.4 Billion in Green Loans to Boost Sustainable Projects

By 2025, KCB aims to allocate 25 percent of its total loan portfolio to sustainable projects.

October 2, 2024

Sustainability Watch

India’s Proactive Role in Global Challenges: PM Modi Pushes for Peace and Climate Action

Sep 28 – India is stepping up its efforts to address pressing global issues, including climate change, peace, and job creation, according to foreign...

September 28, 2024

Sustainability Watch

President Ruto Presses for Urgent Climate Action, Denounces Political Posturing

The Kenyan leader cited the significant economic toll, with climate disasters inflicting $8.5 billion in damages in Africa last year. He pointed out that,...

September 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Lobby Group Urges Immediate Action as Climate Crisis Intensifies Ahead of UNGA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – As world leaders gather in New York for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the Pandemic Action Network...

September 23, 2024