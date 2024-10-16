Clerics call for urgent listing of IEBC commissioners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), and the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) have jointly called for the establishment of a Selection Panel to recruit Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, SUPKEM Deputy Chairman Muhadhar Ahmed stated that the failure to constitute the IEBC is a gross injustice to the people of Kenya.

He warned that the situation risks destabilising the nation.

“The constitutional rights of residents in counties without Deputy Governors, constituencies without Members of the National Assembly, and wards without Members of County Assemblies are being violated since they cannot elect their representatives,” said Ahmed.

‘Massive corruption’

He further noted, “Politicians are engaging in massive ethnic mobilization for political activism, ostensibly in preparation for the 2027 General Elections.”

NCCK, KCCB and SUPKEM decried what he termed as massive corruption.

“Massive and gross corruption continues to permeate every sector and level of the nation. The impunity being displayed by national and county government officials is nauseating and is killing the soul of the nation. God is certain to punish a nation that allows itself to worship greed and corruption.”

“How can both the National Assembly and Senate consistently lack a quorum to discuss matters important to the citizens, yet be fully present to deliberate on agendas driven by State House? To whom will Kenyans turn for rescue from the emerging parliamentary tyranny?” Ahmed asked.

NCCK, KCCB and SUPKEM said “Parliament must, without delay, withdraw all the anti-people bills that have been tabled.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The joint statement by the three followed a proposal to extend the terms of the president and all elected leaders from five to seven years.

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2024, which proposes the extensions, has sparked significant controversy.

About The Author