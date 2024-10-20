Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome mourns Milimani Magistrate Zena Rashid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — Chief Justice Martha Koome has moured the death of a magistrate based at Nairobi’s Milimani Law Courts following her death on Sunday.

Zena Rashid Jalenga, a Resident Magistrate at the Milimani Commercial Court, battled a long illness according to Koome.

Koome singled out Jalenga’s commitment to justice in a brief condolence note.

“During her service in the Judiciary, Hon. Rashid exhibited firm commitment to the cause of justice and the rule of law, working diligently and in keeping with the values of the Constitution in service to our nation.”

