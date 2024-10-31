CJ Koome calls for stakeholder collaboration in child justice reforms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for collaboration among justice actors to ensure the success of child justice reforms.

Speaking during the launch of the National Child Justice Service Month at Kirigiti Rehabilitation School in Kiambu County, the Chief Justice called on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Department of Children Services (DCS), and the Probation Department, to work closely with healthcare and psychosocial experts to strengthen the collective ability to support, rehabilitate, and reintegrate children effectively.

“The involvement of healthcare professionals, social workers, and community-based partners is essential in this journey. I extend an open invitation to psychologists, therapists, social workers, and counselors to join us in building a supportive network for children who enter the justice system,” said the CJ.

She said by offering screening, assessment, and individualized counseling, a foundation for rehabilitation that addresses each child’s unique challenges, fostering an environment of care, healing, and support can be created.

The Chief Justice who is the chairperson of the National Council on Administration of Justice-NCAJ committed to Pilot Court Annexed Psychosocial Support and Therapy to develop guidelines for psychosocial support for court users and the judicial officers.

“I therefore invite our partners to walk with us as we embark on this journey. For this I want to thank the Counsellors and psychologists across the country who have continuously volunteered to support the Service month, we are indebted to you,” said Justice Koome.

She encouraged collaboration in the justice system, as the actors await the finalization of the Children in Conflict with the Law Rules to enforce preliminary inquiry, family group conferencing and diversion of children who are in conflict with the law.

She added that these are not just procedural choices but acts of compassion that align with the values enshrined in the Constitution, which mandates that detention of children be a measure of last resort.

“As we work with the NCAJ to enhance diversion frameworks, we can build an environment where children receive guidance and support within their communities, allowing them the best chance to grow into responsible, positive members of society,” said the Chief Justice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She said the launch of the 2024 National Child Justice Service Month reflects the commitment within the justice sector to protecting the rights and dignity of children, especially those who find themselves entangled in the justice system.

“The presence of each one of you here signifies a shared mission: to build a child-centered justice system that not only safeguards but transforms young lives,” said the CJ.

Justice Koome said with this year’s theme, “Enhancing Child Justice through Preliminary Inquiry and Diversion: Promoting Rehabilitation, Reintegration, and Dignity for Children in Conflict with the Law,”all are encouraged to embrace solutions that focus on the unique needs of every child, not as offenders but as young people in need of understanding, compassion, and guidance.

“Today, as we commit ourselves to a month of awareness, we also commit to actions that will make child justice more restorative than retributive. Preliminary inquiry and diversion are practices that respect each child’s specific circumstances, giving them a chance to address the underlying causes of their conflict with the law,” she said.

The Chief Justice added that the Constitution and the Children Act, 2022, enshrine every child’s right to care, protection, and rehabilitation.

Children who encounter the justice system are often vulnerable individuals facing challenges beyond their control.

As such, they are not merely cases; they are children who require collective support and intervention.

“Through the Judiciary’s ‘Social Transformation through Access to Justice’ (STAJ) blueprint, we advocate for therapeutic jurisprudence, encouraging an approach where healthcare, social services, and the justice system work together for the holistic well-being of each child,” said CJ Koome.

The Chief Justice acknowledged Hon. Lady Justice Grace Nzioka of Naivasha Law Courts, who exemplified extraordinary dedication by opening her court on a Sunday during the maandamano period to review orders so children could return home in time for school.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This simple yet profound act reflects our core mission: that justice is a service, a commitment, and a calling that transcends schedules and formalities. Thank you, Justice Nzioka, for reminding us of the humanity at the heart of our work,” said the CJ.

The Chief Justice also decried the state of femicide in the country saying the scourge cannot be ignored because women and girls are enduring unspeakable violence. She said this year alone, there has been tragic cases of sexual assault and brutal murders of women and girls, crimes that lay bare a profound failure in the collective duty to protect the most vulnerable. “It is notable that the Deputy Inspector of Police- Kenya Police yesterday put this alarming number of victims of femicide to 97 women killed in the last 90 days.

This alarming state of crisis demands action from every corner of our society. I call upon all law enforcement agencies, agencies in the justice sector, social services, and civil society organizations to intensify their vigilance and protective measures,” said the Chief Justice.

She added that police officers, community leaders, and all citizens must join hands to work together to ensure that girls and women are safe in their homes, schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods. Preventing violence against women and girls is not just a legal responsibility; it is a moral duty shared by each one of us.

“To every Kenyan, I say this:we must break the silence, speak out and dismantle the systems that allow such heinous acts to go unchecked. We must commit to creating communities where women and girls feel safe, valued, and respected. Combating femicide requires not just legal intervention but societal transformation—an unwavering belief that no woman or girl should ever feel her life is disposable,” said Justice Koome.

About The Author