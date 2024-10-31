Connect with us

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. /FILE.

Focus on China

Chinese, Zambian presidents exchange congratulations on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Published

Oct 31 – Chinese President Xi Jinping and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi noted that over the past 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China-Zambia ties have withstood the test of changes in the international landscape, and the two sides have consistently upheld genuine friendship and joined hands for shared progress.

In recent years, China and Zambia have seen frequent high-level exchanges, continuously deepened political mutual trust, achieved fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation, and have been supporting each other on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns, bringing benefits to the two countries and peoples, he said.

Xi also recalled that President Hichilema attended the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September, during which the two presidents jointly made strategic guidance for the future development of bilateral relations.

Noting that he prizes the development of China-Zambia relations, Xi expressed his willingness to work with President Hichilema to take the anniversary as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, cement mutual support, strengthen all-round cooperation, jointly advance the modernization drives of the two countries along the new journey in the new era, solidify the China-Zambia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build an even closer China-Zambia community with a shared future.

In his message, Hichilema said that the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties is an important milestone in Zambia-China relations.

The bilateral partnership, based on mutual respect, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, has made significant contributions to the respective development of the two countries, he said.

Noting that cooperation projects, such as the Tanzania-Zambia Railway and the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Station, have achieved remarkable results, Hichilema said his country will continue to support major initiatives such as the Belt and Road cooperation and work with China to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Hichilema added that he is ready to work with President Xi to create a better future and push for greater development of Zambia-China all-weather friendship and their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

