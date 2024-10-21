China’s first provincial germplasm resource bank in full operation – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CHENGDU — China’s first provincial germplasm resource bank, located in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan province, is now fully operational, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Monday.

Since the genes of most species are contained in their seeds, germplasm resources have become crucial carriers of the genetic information of plants.

Sichuan province is renowned for its rich biodiversity and abundant germplasm resources. Its diverse topography creates a variety of climates and habitats that are home to a vast array of plant and animal species.

The bank encompasses a plant germplasm resource area, a livestock and aquatic resources area, and a science popularization exhibition area. It serves three primary functions, which include resource collection and preservation, research utilization, and science popularization and exhibition.

Acting as the “Noah’s Ark” for the seed industry, it plays a crucial role in promoting the conservation and utilization of germplasm resources in Sichuan and the southwestern region, fostering innovation in modern breeding, and ensuring food security and the supply of major agricultural products.

With the capacity to store about 1.89 million germplasm accessions, the bank houses 524,000 plant germplasm accessions, 50,000 edible fungi germplasm accessions, and 1.31 million livestock and aquatic germplasm accessions.

The germplasm resources can be preserved for up to 50 years, meeting the standardized preservation needs for animal and plant germplasm resources in Sichuan for the next 30 to 50 years.

