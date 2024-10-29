China Urges Action Against Attackers Targeting Chinese Nationals in Pakistan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Oct 29 – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, has called for accountability and justice for those behind recent attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

Speaking after meetings with Pakistani leadership, he emphasized China’s demand for enhanced security for its citizens in Pakistan.

Ambassador Jiang commended Pakistan for successfully hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, underscoring the strength of Sino-Pakistani relations, highlighted by frequent leader meetings and recent developments, including the virtual inauguration of Gwadar Airport by Chinese Premier and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Several important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed during these exchanges.

The ambassador noted that the Chinese Premier specifically raised concerns over the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan. He stressed that Chinese nationals in the country are contributing to Pakistan’s development through various projects and should not be targeted.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), known for targeting Chinese interests in Pakistan since 2018, recently intensified attacks. This month, BLA’s Majeed Brigade attacked Chinese engineers near Karachi Airport, resulting in casualties among Chinese engineers and Pakistani military personnel.

Following these incidents, China implemented travel restrictions on its citizens, especially in Balochistan, and restricted movement to safeguard them. Karachi police also filed charges against BLA leadership, including its chief, Bashir Zeb, in response to the suicide attack on a Chinese delegation convoy near Karachi Airport.

About The Author