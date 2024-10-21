China launches spectrum, database for aircraft wings – China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

XI’AN — China has unveiled its first-ever wing type spectrum of aircraft in Xi’an, Northwestern Shaanxi province.

The design of the aircraft wings is the foundation of the aviation industry and also the key technology to support the independent innovation of China’s aviation technology, said Tang Changhong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Wings determine the aerodynamic efficiency and flight stability of the aircraft. The spectrum is China’s first profile of high-performance aircraft wings, consisting of more than 1,000 wing types and a database for industrial utilization.

The spectrum is a 30-year research achievement of the Northwestern Polytechnical University, the main builder of the spectrum.

It is of significance in improving the independent innovation capability of aerodynamic design in China’s aviation, and supporting the sustainable development of high-end aerospace equipment in China.

