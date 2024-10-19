Connect with us

Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

China issues regulations on export control of dual-use items: China Daily

Dual-use items mean goods, technologies and services that may be used either for civil purposes or for military purposes or to contribute to an increase in military potential, especially to design, develop, produce or use weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

BEIJING, China, Oct 19 — Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil regulations on export control of dual-use items, which will take effect on Dec 1, 2024.

Upholding a holistic approach to national security, the regulations, consisting of six chapters and 50 articles, were formulated to maintain international peace, coordinate high-quality development with high-level security, and improve export control capabilities of dual-use items.

According to trade facilitation measures included in the regulations, the registration system of exporters for dual-use items will be abolished, and the transparency and standardization of export control policies for dual-use items will be enhanced.

The regulations also include detailed measures for license management, control list and supervision of export control of dual-use items.

