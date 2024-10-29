China Conducts Combat Patrols Near Taiwan Following US Arms Sales Announcement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – China deployed fighter jets and drones on Sunday as part of a “joint combat readiness patrol” around Taiwan, Taipei reported, following Beijing’s condemnation of recent US arms sales to the island.

The US State Department had approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan on Friday, which includes advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar. This deal is currently pending Congressional approval.

Taiwan’s defense ministry detected 19 Chinese aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, near the island over a nearly four-hour period during the patrol, which also involved warships. This marks the third such patrol reported by Taiwan’s defense ministry this month.

“The military closely monitored the situation using joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, deploying aircraft, naval vessels, and shore-based missile systems in response,” the ministry stated.

This development follows Beijing’s condemnation of the US arms package, which it claims “seriously violates China’s sovereignty and security interests,” damages China-US relations, and threatens peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson condemned the arms sales, asserting that Beijing would take “all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.”

In contrast, Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed its “sincere gratitude” for the US arms sale, stating it would enhance the island’s defense capabilities and contribute to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to assert control over the island. Beijing maintains a near-daily military presence around Taiwan, which has included extensive war games this month. Earlier, Taiwan detected a record 153 Chinese aircraft in a single day.

Despite lacking official diplomatic ties, the US remains Taiwan’s primary partner and weapons supplier. In September, China sanctioned US defense companies in retaliation for the approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan.

