Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Last year also witnessed the first incursions by drones, with all 71 reported by Taiwan's military coming after Pelosi's visit

World

China Conducts Combat Patrols Near Taiwan Following US Arms Sales Announcement

Taiwan’s defense ministry detected 19 Chinese aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, near the island over a nearly four-hour period during the patrol, which also involved warships. This marks the third such patrol reported by Taiwan’s defense ministry this month.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29 – China deployed fighter jets and drones on Sunday as part of a “joint combat readiness patrol” around Taiwan, Taipei reported, following Beijing’s condemnation of recent US arms sales to the island.

The US State Department had approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan on Friday, which includes advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar. This deal is currently pending Congressional approval.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Taiwan’s defense ministry detected 19 Chinese aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, near the island over a nearly four-hour period during the patrol, which also involved warships. This marks the third such patrol reported by Taiwan’s defense ministry this month.

“The military closely monitored the situation using joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, deploying aircraft, naval vessels, and shore-based missile systems in response,” the ministry stated.

This development follows Beijing’s condemnation of the US arms package, which it claims “seriously violates China’s sovereignty and security interests,” damages China-US relations, and threatens peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson condemned the arms sales, asserting that Beijing would take “all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.”

In contrast, Taiwan’s defense ministry expressed its “sincere gratitude” for the US arms sale, stating it would enhance the island’s defense capabilities and contribute to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to assert control over the island. Beijing maintains a near-daily military presence around Taiwan, which has included extensive war games this month. Earlier, Taiwan detected a record 153 Chinese aircraft in a single day.

Despite lacking official diplomatic ties, the US remains Taiwan’s primary partner and weapons supplier. In September, China sanctioned US defense companies in retaliation for the approval of military equipment sales to Taiwan.

About The Author

AGENCIES

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China Urges Action Against Attackers Targeting Chinese Nationals in Pakistan

Oct 29 – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, has called for accountability and justice for those behind recent attacks on Chinese nationals working...

7 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Why the U.S. Should Reconsider Arming Taiwan

The October 26 announcement from the Pentagon, which includes advanced missile systems and radar technology for Taiwan, has already drawn strong criticism from Beijing,...

2 days ago

Focus on China

How China contributes to greater BRICS cooperation

Since its founding, BRICS has sought win-win cooperation, with the Shanghai-headquartered New Development Bank (NDB) being a flagship project of BRICS cooperation.

6 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China issues regulations on export control of dual-use items: China Daily

Dual-use items mean goods, technologies and services that may be used either for civil purposes or for military purposes or to contribute to an...

October 19, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Xi urges strategic missile troops to enhance deterrence, combat capabilities: China Daily

Xi made the remarks while inspecting a brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force on Thursday.

October 19, 2024

CHINA DAILY

PLA conducts ‘Joint Sword-2024B’ drills surrounding Taiwan Island: China Daily

BEIJING, China, Oct 14 — On Monday, the People’s Liberation Army started to carry out an inter-service exercise surrounding Taiwan Island, according to a...

October 14, 2024

CHINA DAILY

Shift in policy to strengthen China’s growth: China Daily

The country's consumer price index, the main gauge of inflation, rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a 0.6 percent increase in August.

October 14, 2024

Fifth Estate

Revamped China-Tanzania Relations Affirm Suluhu’s Eastward Strategy

While Suluhu’s administration may lack the political clout of previous Tanzanian leaders, she is positioning her country to benefit from extensive infrastructure development through...

October 11, 2024