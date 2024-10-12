Charlene Ruto Denies Claims of State Appoinment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 12- President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has denied claims circulating on social media that she has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation.

Charlene dismissed the reports as false, calling the notification a fabrication and urging the public to disregard it.

In her statement, Charlene defended her father, President Ruto, emphasizing that he upholds fair, equal, and transparent leadership opportunities for all Kenyans. She clarified that he would never appoint her to such a position, as the allegations suggest.

“Seriously, guys? Let’s stop spreading fake news! Whoever is pushing this clearly doesn’t know President William Ruto. He believes in giving fair and transparent leadership opportunities to as many Kenyans as possible, so trust me, this he would not do,” Charlene stated.

She also poked fun at the false appointment to the mining sector, questioning why the fake news would involve mining rather than other sectors like youth or agriculture, where her interests lie. “And mining again? Not even youth or agriculture? Just so you know, it’s fake!” she added.

Charlene went on to clarify her name, highlighting that it was misrepresented in the notice. “My name is Chelagat, not Chelangat. I didn’t wait for anyone to give me a government appointment or position. I am creating my own path. Don’t support this propaganda!”

Charlene is known for her passion for youth empowerment and her dedication to agricultural and climate action initiatives. She is the founder and patron of the Smart Mechanized Agriculture and Climate Action for Humanity and Sustainability (SMACHs) Foundation, a youth-led nonprofit that focuses on empowering young people to tackle hunger and climate change in Kenya.

The fake notification, which claimed that Charlene had been appointed for a three-year term, has since been debunked, with Charlene urging the public to verify information and refrain from spreading misinformation.

About The Author