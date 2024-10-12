Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charlene is President William Ruto's daughter.

Top stories

Charlene Ruto Denies Claims of State Appoinment

She also poked fun at the false appointment to the mining sector, questioning why the fake news would involve mining rather than other sectors like youth or agriculture, where her interests lie. “And mining again? Not even youth or agriculture? Just so you know, it’s fake!”

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 12- President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has denied claims circulating on social media that she has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation.

Charlene dismissed the reports as false, calling the notification a fabrication and urging the public to disregard it.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In her statement, Charlene defended her father, President Ruto, emphasizing that he upholds fair, equal, and transparent leadership opportunities for all Kenyans. She clarified that he would never appoint her to such a position, as the allegations suggest.

“Seriously, guys? Let’s stop spreading fake news! Whoever is pushing this clearly doesn’t know President William Ruto. He believes in giving fair and transparent leadership opportunities to as many Kenyans as possible, so trust me, this he would not do,” Charlene stated.

She also poked fun at the false appointment to the mining sector, questioning why the fake news would involve mining rather than other sectors like youth or agriculture, where her interests lie. “And mining again? Not even youth or agriculture? Just so you know, it’s fake!” she added.

Charlene went on to clarify her name, highlighting that it was misrepresented in the notice. “My name is Chelagat, not Chelangat. I didn’t wait for anyone to give me a government appointment or position. I am creating my own path. Don’t support this propaganda!”

Charlene is known for her passion for youth empowerment and her dedication to agricultural and climate action initiatives. She is the founder and patron of the Smart Mechanized Agriculture and Climate Action for Humanity and Sustainability (SMACHs) Foundation, a youth-led nonprofit that focuses on empowering young people to tackle hunger and climate change in Kenya.

The fake notification, which claimed that Charlene had been appointed for a three-year term, has since been debunked, with Charlene urging the public to verify information and refrain from spreading misinformation.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Kenya

Charlene Ruto asks Benny Hinn to pray for her to get a supportive husband

In the presence of her parents, President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, Charlene articulated her devotion to the youth of Kenya and Africa.

February 26, 2024

Capital Health

MoH activates donor registration drive to replenish blood banks

Afya House activated the campaign on its social media pages on Saturday days after Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha named President William Ruto's daughter,...

January 21, 2024
The top 40 under 40 list comprises individuals who have made remarkable achievements in their respective fields. The top 40 under 40 list comprises individuals who have made remarkable achievements in their respective fields.

Kenya

Faith, Babu, Ndindi top Kenya’s 40 under 40 list

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – Faith Kipyegon, the world record holder, headlines Kenya’s top 40 under 40 list. The compilation by the Kenyan Report...

December 29, 2023

World

Fact Check | Twitter user ‘Shir Lene’ posturing as Ruto’s daughter running fake account

The account that has attracted a tangible number of followers and has been using the photos of Ruto’s daughter has been actively tweeting ever...

January 9, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene says ‘Office of First Daughter’ privately funded

Charline made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday after a frenzy on social media triggered by her remarks on Tuesday on the existence...

December 14, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Office of the First Daughter’: Charlene introduces Trade, Investments Advisor

Charlene who has met top officials in counties including Governors and Deputy Governors as well as senior foreign government leaders has stirred speculation online...

December 14, 2022