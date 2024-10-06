Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Chania mini-bus overturns at Likoni crossing; six rescued, no Casualties

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Oct 6 – A Chania executive passenger mini-bus was involved in an accident at the Likoni crossing channel in Mombasa on Sunday, losing control and overturning.

Police confirmed that there were no casualties reported in the incident where the bus was en route to Nairobi.

Kenya Ferry Services divers successfully rescued six women who were on board during the incident.

Accidents at the channel are not uncommon; the most recent incident occurred on August 18, 2024, when a stampede broke out as commuters rushed to board the arriving MV Likoni after the MV Jambo ferry stalled, resulting in chaos and four injuries.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto:We will not regulate religious activities, impede freedom of worship

President Ruto stated that any reforms to regulate religious institutions should be driven by the institutions themselves

1 min ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua attends special church service ahead of debate on impeachment motion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his family on Sunday attended a special church service in Karen. The church...

6 mins ago

Kenya

Governor Ken Lusaka mourns passing of his mother

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka is mourning the loss of his mother, Rhoda Namaemba. Governor Lusaka announced the news on...

25 mins ago

Kenya

National Assembly reviews public input on Gachagua impeachment ahead of Tuesday proceedings

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The National Assembly on Sunday began reviewing the views gathered during the public participation process regarding the impeachment motion...

34 mins ago

County News

Turkish Cooperation, Migori MP’s Office launch Reusable Sanitary Towel Manufacturing Plant

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Migori Member of Parliament Office in partnership with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a Reusable...

34 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 people killed in inter-clan clashes in Tana River

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – At least eight people have been killed in inter-clan clashes over land dispute in Bangale sub-county, Tana River. The...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s Impeachment is a non-Priority, Baringo Residents Mixed Reaction

BARINGO, Kenya, Oct 5 – Residents of Baringo have termed the current move to impeach the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as a non-priority matter...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM did not play any part in motion to impeach DP Gachagua

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Simba Arati has says that ODM is not party to the impeachment...

23 hours ago