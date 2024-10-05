0 SHARES Share Tweet

Every year from October 1st to October 7th, China celebrates its National Holiday Week, commonly known as the “Golden Week,” marking the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. This week-long celebration is not just a holiday filled with parades, festivities and travel. It is also a profound reminder of the significance of national unity, patriotism and China’s meteoric rise as a global power.

October 1st is a landmark date in Chinese history. On this day in 1949, Mao Zedong, the founding father of the PRC, stood at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to proclaim the establishment of a new nation. This culminated decades of struggle, including the fall of imperial China, a period of warlordism, and the Chinese Civil War between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Nationalist Party (Kuomintang). The success of the Communist Revolution represented not only a shift in power but also a nationalistic victory, solidifying China’s return to sovereignty after years of foreign imperialism and internal strife.

The first National Day celebration in 1949 was a grand military parade, signifying the consolidation of the Communist Party’s power and its vision for China’s future. Since then, National Day has grown into an annual celebration of China’s achievements, featuring elaborate parades, cultural exhibitions and patriotic displays. The modern National Holiday Week is characterised by widespread travel, family reunions and spending, contributing significantly to China’s domestic economy.

One of the core themes of National Holiday Week is patriotism – a value deeply ingrained in the fabric of Chinese society. China’s National Holiday Week is more than just a period of relaxation and travel – it is a vital reflection of the country’s patriotic spirit and historical legacy. The week embodies the unity, pride and collective sacrifice that define Chinese patriotism through grand celebrations, military parades, cultural exhibitions, and domestic tourism.

Patriotism in China is shaped by its unique historical experience, including struggles against colonial powers, efforts toward modernisation, and the collective pursuit of economic development. During Golden Week, the government and citizens come together to celebrate the state’s achievements, including economic progress, scientific advancements and military prowess. The grand military parades held on National Day, especially in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, showcase China’s military strength and remind citizens of the sacrifices made to protect the nation’s sovereignty.

These patriotic sentiments are not only expressed through state-organised events but also personal and community activities. Families visit historical sites, museums and monuments that are dedicated to China’s revolutionary history. This connection with history fosters a strong sense of national pride and shared identity among Chinese citizens.

In many ways, Golden Week serves as an annual renewal of the social contract between the state and its citizens. The Chinese government, through its rapid economic growth, improved infrastructure, and advancements in technology, reassures its people that their sacrifices and loyalty to the nation have been rewarded. In return, the citizens’ participation in the festivities reflects their support and allegiance to the state.

Patriotism is also reflected in the form of “red tourism,” where citizens visit sites associated with China’s revolutionary history, such as the Yan’an Revolutionary Base or Mao Zedong’s birthplace in Shaoshan. These trips connect individuals to China’s national narrative and inspire pride in the country’s transformation over the last seven decades. By promoting such tourism, the government encourages citizens to internalise the achievements of the Communist Party and the sacrifices of past generations.

Golden Week also highlights the importance of Chinese culture and heritage. Cultural pride is displayed through large-scale performances, parades and exhibitions of traditional Chinese arts, literature and history. In cities across the country, festivals showcase China’s rich history, from Confucian philosophy to revolutionary struggle, blending the past and present into a shared cultural identity.

Despite its vast geographical size and diversity, China has managed to foster a strong sense of national identity and unity. During Golden Week, citizens from different ethnic backgrounds and regions come together to celebrate their shared identity as Chinese citizens.

Patriotism in China is deeply tied to the idea of collective effort and sacrifice for the greater good. From the revolutionaries who fought in the civil war to the engineers and scientists driving China’s modernisation, patriotism is seen as a long-term investment in the future of the nation. This emphasis on collective sacrifice resonates in the country’s response to modern challenges, such as economic development and technological advancements.

China’s patriotism is often tied to its economic success. The growth of the economy over the past few decades is a major source of national pride. Other nations can learn from China’s model, which ties economic achievements to a broader sense of national identity, fostering both pride and a shared sense of responsibility for maintaining the country’s development trajectory.

The Chinese government has been adept at integrating the country’s historical experiences – both positive and negative – into a larger narrative of national strength and resilience. Honouring historical struggles, such as the fight against imperialism or the Long March, creates a narrative that binds citizens across generations.

