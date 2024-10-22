Cameroon’s president finally seen in public

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cameroon’s 91-year-old President Paul Biya has been seen in public for the first time in six weeks amid speculation about his ailing health.

His absence from the public eye led to unfounded rumours of his death.

But on Monday afternoon state television showed footage of the president’s arrival at the airport in the capital, Yaoundé, on a flight from Switzerland.

The government had banned the media from discussing the health of Biya – in power since 1982 – classifying it as a matter of national security.

Rumours of his death have been circulating on and off for the past two decades.

Monday’s broadcast pictures show the president dressed in his usual neat, conservative suit and looking visibly strong.

The last time Biya had been seen was on 8 September attending a China-Africa summit in Beijing.

Since then, the government has been under immense pressure to prove that the long-serving leader was alive.

Government officials eventually denied claims that he had died, saying that Biya was in good health and on a private visit to Geneva. He is known for frequent visits to the Swiss city.

After landing, Biya was welcomed by state officials and members of the ruling party.

The unusual mobilisation of people on some streets in the capital suggests the clear intention of the government is to put to rest the speculation about his wellbeing.

His re-appearance could spark calls from within his CPDM party for him to seek another seven-year term at next year’s election.

While the “Lion Man”, as he is called by his backers, is yet to openly state if he will run, his critics say his recent political moves signal an attempt to tighten the governing party’s firm grip on power.

