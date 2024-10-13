Brutal Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine Leaves 20 Miners Dead, 7 Injured Amid Rising Security Concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Oct 13 – At least 20 miners were killed and seven others injured in a brutal attack by armed men on a private coal mine in the Duki area of Balochistan on Friday, according to police reports. This incident raises serious concerns about security in a region that has experienced a series of terror attacks, with at least 50 lives lost in August alone.

Duki Station House Officer (SHO) Humayun Khan stated that a group of armed assailants targeted the Junaid Coal Company mines in the early hours, using heavy weapons including rockets and grenades. “They fired rockets and grenades at the mines,” he added.

Dr. Johar Khan Shadizai, a local physician, confirmed the arrival of 20 bodies and six injured individuals at the district hospital. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khairullah Nasir, the Duki District Council Chairman, also confirmed the assault, noting that the attackers utilized hand grenades, rocket launchers, and other modern weapons. He reported that the assailants also set fire to ten coal engines and machinery.

The Duki Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kaleemullah Kakar and the assistant commissioner (AC) visited the site, where teams from the Frontier Corps (FC) and local police were present to conduct a joint operation to recover the remaining bodies. Speaking to reporters, DC Kakar mentioned that the victims hailed from various regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Seven injured miners were transferred to the Loralai Tehsil Headquarters for medical treatment. The deceased will be transported to their hometowns following the completion of necessary procedures. DC Kakar emphasized that the district administration is coordinating with the FC and police to manage the situation effectively and stated that a first information report will be filed, with the Counter-Terrorism Department investigating the incident.

Despite the coal mines being primarily under the responsibility of the FC, the local Levies force led the initial response and recovery efforts, as noted by the Duki DC. Upon receiving an alert, DC Kakar contacted the mine owner and ensured that arrangements were made for the victims at the district headquarters hospital, mobilizing medical officers and paramedical staff.

This attack coincides with preparations for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled for October 15-16 in Islamabad, which is expected to see high-level participation, including China and India’s foreign minister.

Condemnations and Reactions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and requested a report from the relevant authorities. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life, he extended his condolences to the families of the slain miners and reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also expressed his regret over the killings, stating that those responsible for attacking workers must face severe punishment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident, demanding immediate action against the terrorists. He asserted that the area should be cordoned off to track down the assailants. “The terrorists have crossed the limits of brutality and oppression by once again targeting poor laborers,” CM Bugti said, emphasizing that the perpetrators’ goal was to destabilize Pakistan.

He labeled the attacks on ordinary laborers as cowardly and vowed to hold the attackers accountable for every innocent life lost. “We will eliminate the terrorists and cleanse our homeland of their presence,” he declared.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the grieving families and praying for the swift recovery of the injured.

About The Author