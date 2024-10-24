Connect with us

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

Bomet County Officials arrested in Sh1.2bn graft probe by EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested several county officials in Bomet County as part of a sweeping investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Sh1.2 billion.

The operation, which began on Thursday, involved simultaneous searches of the officials’ residences and offices, aimed at uncovering fraudulent financial activities linked to public funds.

EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi confirmed that the arrested officials are suspected of orchestrating fraudulent payments, which were allegedly channeled through companies owned by themselves, their family members, and proxies.

The investigation is centred on allegations of abuse of office, conflict of interest, and theft involving Sh373 million in the procurement of twelve heavy road construction machines and trucks during the 2022-23 financial year, with a substantial portion of the funds unaccounted for.

“These officials are believed to have misused their positions of trust and authority to engage in collusion, resulting in payments for non-existent or substandard services,” Ngumbi stated. The EACC is determined to hold accountable those involved in this scandal, which raises significant concerns about governance and financial integrity within the county administration.

After the arrests, the suspects were released after providing statements to EACC officials. The commission reported that the operation yielded valuable evidence that will support further inquiries. Investigators are now working to determine the full extent of the alleged corruption and the mechanisms used to divert public funds for personal gain.

The EACC operates under the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2011, with a mandate to investigate corruption in both government and public sectors. It relies on reports from a variety of sources, including citizens, public officials, and the media, to gather information about corrupt practices.

Once the inquiry is complete, the EACC will decide on appropriate actions, which may include prosecuting those found culpable and recovering embezzled public funds. Until proven guilty in a court of law, all suspects are presumed innocent.

The ongoing investigation shines a light on the persistent issue of corruption in local governance, underscoring the need for accountability and transparency in the management of public resources.

The EACC’s decisive actions reflect a commitment to restoring integrity within Bomet County’s administration and safeguarding public funds for the benefit of the community.

