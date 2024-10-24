Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Body found in Wajir is not MCA Ahmed, Medical reports show

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The high court has ordered the expeditious disposal of an application seeking the production of Wajir member of County assembly who was abducted one month ago.

Justice Alexander Muteti said a medical report has indicated that the body which was found in a lake in wajir it is not Yussuf Hassan Ahmed, the MCA who was abducted on 13th September 2024 in South b.

The judge consequently ordered that the application be heard tomorrow at 2pm.

He said that the matter is serious, and during the hearing, the office of the Dpp and attorney general applied to have the application terminated.

The judge said in his ruling that the application has sought the production of the MCA, either dead or alive.

He subsequently disallowed the application by the DPP and AG.

The lawyers representing the family Danstan Omari, Samson Nyaberi, and Shadrack wambui insisted that the matter must be heard and court be given an opportunity to make a finding.

During the hearing, the family and friends accompanied by Mandera member of Parliament Adan Keynan thronged to Milimani Law courts seeking that justice must be seen to be done.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor from the Office of the DPP sought to have the matter adjourned, but the court declined.

