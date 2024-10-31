Blow to Gachagua as court clears Kindiki’s swearing in as new Deputy President

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – JUSTICE Ogola-led bench lifts conservatory orders retraining Kindiki’s swearing; cites need for continuity of the DP office.
Rigathi Gachagua was impeached as Deputy President on October 17, 2024.
In the face of these allegations, lawyers representing the Attorney General, National Assembly, and Senate defended the judges' right to engage with the public.
The impeached DP's lawyers have argued that the bench ought to have been empanelled by Chief Justice Martha Koome and not her Deputy Philomena...
Gachagua made these claims on Sunday, shortly after being discharged from Karen Hospital, where he had been admitted for several days following a sudden...
Gachagua made the claims on Sunday when he was discharged from the Karen Hospital where he was admitted last week when he fell ill...
Gachagua made history as the first Deputy President to be impeached under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution after a fallout with the President.
Gachagua was impeached on October 17, after MPs upheld 5 out of 11 charges brought against him including abuse of office and corruption.
He faced 11 charges, all of which he denied when the trial began on Wednesday. Ultimately, senators upheld five of the charges against him.