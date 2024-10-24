AU-IBAR’s APMD Platform to Drive Market-Led Transformation in Africa’s Livestock Sector

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Oct 24 – Africa’s livestock sector is on the brink of a transformative shift, with the African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Platform emerging as a game-changer in driving market-based solutions for pastoral economies.

During the APMD workshop on Technical Planning and Implementation Stakeholders Engagement, the platform was highlighted as a critical initiative to address the long-standing challenges faced by pastoral communities, such as limited market access, inconsistent supply chains, and vulnerability to climate change.

By creating opportunities for small-scale livestock producers to tap into regional and global markets, the APMD platform aims to boost the resilience and sustainability of Africa’s livestock industry.

African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) Director Dr. Huyam Salih underscored the transformative potential of the Platform.

Speaking during the workshop in a speech read by the project lead Prof Ahmed Elbrltagy, the AU-IBAR Director emphasized the critical role the platform will play in addressing bottlenecks, enhancing market access, and improving livestock productivity for pastoralists across the continent.

As Africa continues to grapple with challenges in livestock production and marketing, stakeholders at the workshop said the APMD platform has emerged as a vital initiative aimed at modernizing the pastoral economy.

Dr. Salih lauded the collaborative efforts between AU-IBAR, African governments, and development partners, highlighting the potential of the platform to revolutionize the livestock sector and unlock economic opportunities for millions of pastoralists.

“The pastoral production system faces a host of challenges, including droughts and market-sensitive diseases. These factors contribute to the inconsistency in the supply of quality slaughter stock, denying pastoralists access to lucrative market contracts,” Dr. Salih said.

The APMD platform aims to address these challenges by fostering inclusive, market-driven transformations in pastoralism.

By strengthening the capacity of pastoral communities and enhancing their access to markets, the platform will empower livestock producers to capitalize on both domestic and international demand for livestock products.

Dr. Salih emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in driving the success of the APMD platform.

Collaboration between African governments, private sector players, and development agencies was highlighted as key to overcoming trade barriers, improving supply chain logistics, and enhancing competitiveness in the livestock sector.

“Efficient marketing systems for livestock and livestock products are essential to increasing livestock productivity and commercialization,” she said.

“This platform brings together stakeholders from across the continent to tackle the challenges head-on and develop solutions that will drive growth in the livestock sector.”

One of the platform’s core objectives is to enable small-scale livestock exporters to band together and form strong cooperatives, enhancing their ability to negotiate better prices, improve economies of scale, and gain access to secure payment systems.

Dr. Salih pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a game-changing opportunity for pastoral economies.

With a market size of 1.2 billion people, AfCFTA presents African livestock producers with an unprecedented platform to boost trade, increase competitiveness, and unlock new markets.

The four-day workshop brought together representatives from key sectors to plan and implement strategies that will enhance livestock marketing and improve the livelihoods of millions.

“AU-IBAR remains dedicated to supporting pastoralists and livestock producers across Africa. By strengthening market systems, promoting financial inclusivity, and fostering collaborations, the APMD platform will play a pivotal role in transforming Africa’s livestock economy,” Dr. Salih said.

The event, officially opened by Jonathan Mueke, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Livestock, sought to bolster efforts to elevate the livelihoods of pastoral communities across Africa.

“This initiative comes at a time when we must urgently address the gaps and bottlenecks in livestock marketing, productivity, and commercialization,” Mueke stated.

With funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the APMD Platform aims to drive market-led transformations in pastoralism, focusing on policy development, data ecosystems, and private sector integration.

