Atwoli Welcomes Government’s 6% Minimum Wage Increase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13- The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has welcomed the government’s decision to raise the minimum wage for workers by 6%.

The announcement, made Saturday, followed President William Ruto’s witnessing of the signing of a gazette notice on Saturday, which will implement the wage increase across various sectors.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli hailed the move as crucial in promoting the welfare of workers, stating, “This increase is a significant step toward improving the livelihood of Kenyan workers and follows a formal request made by COTU (K) during the Labour Day celebrations earlier this year.”

Atwoli reaffirmed COTU’s commitment to advocating for workers’ rights and improving conditions for unionized employees. He advised all affiliated unions to begin re-negotiating their Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) to ensure workers are cushioned against the erosion of purchasing power.

Atwoli encouraged affiliates to negotiate for two-year CBA cycles to allow flexibility in adjusting to changing economic dynamics. “This process will ensure the 6% increase is incorporated, safeguarding the rights and interests of workers across various industries,” he added.

COTU’s Secretary General reiterated the organization’s dedication to engaging with the government and employers to promote fair and just working conditions.

The gazette notice, signed by Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua at State House, Nairobi, will take effect on November 1, 2024, benefiting thousands of minimum-wage earners.

The decision follows months of negotiations between the government, trade unions, and employers. Initially, employers had insisted on establishing the National Wages Council before wage increment discussions could commence. In response, Mutua gazetted the council, along with several others across various sectors, to ensure a structured approach to the wage adjustment.

Under the new wage schedule, as outlined in the Labour Institutions Act Cap 234, unskilled workers will now earn a minimum of KSh 7,997 per month (KSh 335 per day). Stockmen and herdsmen will see their wages rise to KSh 9,235 per month (KSh 391 per day), while house servants and cooks will earn KSh 9,129 per month (KSh 347 per day).

Farm foremen and clerks will receive a minimum of KSh 14,427 per month (KSh 609 per day), with wages for other roles such as farm artisans, tractor drivers, and lorry drivers ranging between KSh 9,000 and KSh 11,000 per month.

The wage increase extends beyond the agricultural sector, encompassing employees in manufacturing and ensuring widespread benefits for workers across various industries.

President Ruto emphasized his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers, especially those earning minimum wage, and reiterated his pledge to address the economic challenges faced by vulnerable workers.

