Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Presient William Ruto chats with COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli at State House on October 12, 2024 following the signing of a 6 per cent wage increase for workers. Looking on Labour CS Alfred Mutua and other officials.

NATIONAL NEWS

Atwoli Welcomes Government’s 6% Minimum Wage Increase

The decision follows months of negotiations between the government, trade unions, and employers. Initially, employers had insisted on establishing the National Wages Council before wage increment discussions could commence. I

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13- The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has welcomed the government’s decision to raise the minimum wage for workers by 6%.

The announcement, made Saturday, followed President William Ruto’s witnessing of the signing of a gazette notice on Saturday, which will implement the wage increase across various sectors.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli hailed the move as crucial in promoting the welfare of workers, stating, “This increase is a significant step toward improving the livelihood of Kenyan workers and follows a formal request made by COTU (K) during the Labour Day celebrations earlier this year.”

Atwoli reaffirmed COTU’s commitment to advocating for workers’ rights and improving conditions for unionized employees. He advised all affiliated unions to begin re-negotiating their Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) to ensure workers are cushioned against the erosion of purchasing power.

Atwoli encouraged affiliates to negotiate for two-year CBA cycles to allow flexibility in adjusting to changing economic dynamics. “This process will ensure the 6% increase is incorporated, safeguarding the rights and interests of workers across various industries,” he added.

COTU’s Secretary General reiterated the organization’s dedication to engaging with the government and employers to promote fair and just working conditions.

The gazette notice, signed by Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua at State House, Nairobi, will take effect on November 1, 2024, benefiting thousands of minimum-wage earners.

The decision follows months of negotiations between the government, trade unions, and employers. Initially, employers had insisted on establishing the National Wages Council before wage increment discussions could commence. In response, Mutua gazetted the council, along with several others across various sectors, to ensure a structured approach to the wage adjustment.

Under the new wage schedule, as outlined in the Labour Institutions Act Cap 234, unskilled workers will now earn a minimum of KSh 7,997 per month (KSh 335 per day). Stockmen and herdsmen will see their wages rise to KSh 9,235 per month (KSh 391 per day), while house servants and cooks will earn KSh 9,129 per month (KSh 347 per day).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Farm foremen and clerks will receive a minimum of KSh 14,427 per month (KSh 609 per day), with wages for other roles such as farm artisans, tractor drivers, and lorry drivers ranging between KSh 9,000 and KSh 11,000 per month.

The wage increase extends beyond the agricultural sector, encompassing employees in manufacturing and ensuring widespread benefits for workers across various industries.

President Ruto emphasized his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers, especially those earning minimum wage, and reiterated his pledge to address the economic challenges faced by vulnerable workers.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Governors protest arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Godhana was arrested for interrogation after failing to honour the summons by DCI detectives who have questioned...

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula Lauds Court for Quashing Waluke’s 67-Year Graft Sentence

He described the ruling as not only a reprieve for Waluke but also a victory for the constituents he represents in Parliament.

19 mins ago

Africa

Kenyan and Nepalese Forces Conclude Joint Training Exercise in DRC

The troops also received training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), Close Target Reconnaissance (CTR), raids, ambushes, rappelling, and air insertions—essential skills for rapid...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Which Way, Ruto? President Confronts Key Decision on Gachagua’s Successor Amid Impeachment Struggles

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is currently battling an impeachment motion, with the Senate set to vote on Thursday.

18 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya to Send 600 More Police Officers to Haiti In November

Kenya has pledged to provide 1,000 officers to lead the Multi-National Security Support Mission (MSSM) in Haiti, with the initial deployment of 400 officers...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tana River Governor Godana and MP Hiribae Arrested Amid Inter-Clan Clashes

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes.

1 day ago

Capital Health

NCCK Western Region Calls for Temporary Return to NHIF Amid SHIF Hitches

It raised concerns over the healthcare crisis, particularly in rural areas, where many Kenyans are unable to access medical services following the suspension of...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murder Suspect Collins Jumaisi Still At-Large a Month After Escape

Despite the reward, Jumaisi’s whereabouts, along with the other escapees, remain unknown. Members of the public with information are urged to call the DCI...

1 day ago