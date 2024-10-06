Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Last year's 11-day war between the Hamas rulers of Gaza and Israel left 260 dead in the impoverished Palestinian coastal enclave, while 14 people were killed in the Jewish state

World

At least 24 killed in Israeli strike in central Gaza — media

Published

GAZA, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) — At least 24 Palestinians were killed and 93 others wounded during Israel’s bombing of a mosque and a school in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, media reports said.

The Israeli army bombed the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Mosque adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and the Ibn Rushd School, as the mosque and the school house hundreds of displaced persons, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Sunday that the Israeli Air Force conducted a “precise strike” on Hamas militants who were operating inside a command-and-control center embedded within a compound that previously served as the ‘Ibn Rushd’ School in the area of Deir al Balah.

Also, the Air Force conducted a “precise strike” on Hamas militants who were operating within a command-and-control center embedded in a structure that previously served as the ‘Shuhada al-Aqsa’ Mosque in the area of Deir al Balah, it added.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,825, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Saturday.

About The Author

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News