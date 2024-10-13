Alai Resigns from Nairobi County Assembly Committees Citing Interference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 13 – Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has resigned from all Nairobi County Assembly committees, accusing them of being used to “clean the obvious dirt” from the county executive rather than perform meaningful oversight.

In a statement, Alai criticized Nairobi Speaker Ken Ng’ondi for allegedly defying court orders that nullified his removal from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He claimed his troubles began after raising concerns about graft during a Senate Public Accounts Committee session.

“I have resigned from all the Nairobi City Assembly committees because they are being used to clean the obvious dirt from the county executive and not to conduct proper oversight. The Governor and Assembly leadership must change to serve the city residents or perish,” said Alai.

Alai, a member of the Energy and ICT Committee as well as the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Committee, vowed to return only if due court processes are followed.

“When I asked tough questions in PAC, they removed me. When I questioned the ICT matters, the Majority Leader took over the committee’s work, illegally formed an ad hoc committee, and never released a report. Members are now questioning whether there was a compromise,” he explained.

He also emphasized that the blatant disregard for the law undermines the assembly’s integrity and the trust placed in it by Nairobi citizens.

In April, Alai and Ngei MCA Redson Otieno Onyango challenged Speaker Ng’ondi’s decision to reconstitute House committees in court, arguing that their ejection was unlawful and unconstitutional. The two claimed their removal was a ploy by political adversaries to settle personal differences.

