Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

AgTech Industry Calls for Increased Investment to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Industry leaders in the Agricultural Technology (AgTech) sector have highlighted the urgent need for increased investment, particularly to support women entrepreneurs, who are playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing farming practices across the globe.

This call was made during the 8th Annual Learning Event hosted by Mercy Corps AgriFin, which focused on driving innovation and growth in digital agriculture.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the event, AgTech stakeholders stressed the importance of expanding technological solutions to smallholder farmers, emphasizing that time is of the essence.
According to the State of AgTech Investment 2024 Report, the AgTech sector has attracted approximately $1.6 billion in funding over the past decade.

However, experts believe this is not enough to meet the growing demands of the industry.

To fully unlock AgTech’s potential, stakeholders are advocating that this needs to double over the next decade to more than $3 billion in investment over the next decade to keep pace of innovation.

“AgTech has been better than most sectors in Africa in directing funding to where it can be most impactful, but challenges still exist. More than 40% of AgTech ventures remain unfunded, with a large portion of these being women-led ventures who have the potential to scale solutions that can improve the lives of smallholder farmers, particularly for women, ” the report notes.

Many smallholder farmers, particularly women, continue to struggle with low productivity and lack the tools and support needed to scale their operations.

Technological solutions, such as mobile apps that provide weather updates and market prices, as well as digital platforms connecting farmers with buyers, offer a lifeline to these communities.

A major challenge identified in the sector is the need for improved business models and go-to- market strategies tailored to the unique needs of smallholder farmers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Women entrepreneurs are often leading the development of practical and accessible solutions, yet they require more financial backing to grow their businesses and make a broader impact.

Sieka Gatabaki, Program Director for Mercy Corps AgriFin, spoke about the organization’s efforts to support gender inclusion in the AgTech sector.

“Our program has developed a gender toolkit to help public and private sector actors better understand the needs of women farmers,” he noted.

“These initiatives allow for the creation of gender-responsive products that enhance the productivity and income of women in agriculture. When women in rural communities earn more, they reinvest in their families, improving household resilience through better access to education and healthcare,” Gatabaki added.

He further emphasized that incorporating women into the AgTech ecosystem not only uplifts communities but also boosts agricultural efficiency and sustainability.

“As more women become involved in the sector, new ways of addressing some of the most pressing challenges can be discovered and solved,” Gatabaki said.

David Saunders, Director of Strategy and Growth at Briter Bridges, underscored the importance of data collection to direct funding where it is most needed “Going forward we need to improve the quality and relevance of data on the AgTech ecosystem in Africa to ensure that we can match ventures with the right type of funding and the right type of support to unlock their potential to support smallholder farmers and improve food systems in Africa.”

The 8th Annual Learning Event serves as a critical platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities in the AgTech space, with a special focus on how digital innovations can transform farming and improve livelihoods, particularly for women and smallholder farmers across Africa.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM to field candidates in all posts including president in 2027

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson Governor Gladys Wanga has announced the intention of the party to field all positions...

53 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declines to suspend DP Gachagua’s impeachment trial

Gachagua’s legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite and lawyer Tom Macharia, argued that the impeachment process was politically motivated.

56 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale says govt to reclaim all riparian land along Nairobi rivers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reiterated the government’s commitment to reclaim all riparian land along the Nairobi rivers,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP seeks to withdraw Sh7.6bn graft case against businessman Devani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Igonga has sought to withdraw a Sh7.6 billion graft case against businessman Yagnesh Devani,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM destined to rule Kenya:Nyong’o

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 – Interim Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Anyang Nyong’o has predicted that the Opposition party is destined to rule...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall transformation ends long queues to boost efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Nairobi residents no longer have to endure the long waits and chaotic queues that once plagued City Hall. Since...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kirinyaga women support Governor Waiguru to deputise President Ruto

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Oct 15 – As the political temperature in the country rises, women from Kirinyaga County drawn from different wards have joined other...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya commends KDF for safeguarding the country

The event, themed “One Force, Mission Ready: Unity in Action for National Security and Development,” is held annually to honor the men and women...

3 hours ago