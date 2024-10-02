Connect with us

Chart showing impact of climate change on the GDP of African countries in %, according to different scenarios, in 2050 and in 2100

Africa’s Climate Crisis Calls for Urgent Need for Resilience Investments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 2 – A new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) highlights the severe and disproportionate impact of climate change on Africa, revealing that the continent faces an urgent crisis that demands immediate action.

As the world grapples with escalating climate extremes, Africa bears a significant burden, with countries losing 2-5 percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and redirecting up to 9 percent of their budgets to combat climate-related challenges.

The State of the Climate in Africa 2023 report emphasizes that the annual cost of climate adaptation in sub-Saharan Africa could reach between US$30-50 billion over the next decade, representing 2-3 percent of the region’s GDP. Without adequate intervention, projections indicate that by 2030, up to 118 million extremely poor individuals could face increased exposure to drought, floods, and extreme heat.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo remarked on the rapid warming trend in Africa, which has outpaced the global average over the past 60 years. In 2023, the continent recorded extreme weather patterns, including heatwaves, heavy rains, and prolonged droughts, leading to devastating consequences for communities and economies.

The report calls for urgent investment in National Meteorological and Hydrological Services to enhance early warning systems and build resilience against climate impacts. As climate-related fatalities in Africa account for 35% of weather and water-related deaths globally, the need for effective early warning systems is more critical than ever. Currently, only 40% of the African population has access to these systems, the lowest rate worldwide.

WMO, in collaboration with the African Union Commission and other partners, is launching the Early Warnings for All Action Plan for Africa, aimed at ensuring that timely information about natural hazards reaches all segments of society, especially the most vulnerable. This initiative is a response to UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ call for global protection through early warning systems by 2027.

The report’s findings present an alarming picture of the future unless significant investments are made to bolster adaptive capacity and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. With Africa facing a precarious situation, the international community must prioritize funding and support for sustainable development initiatives that enhance the continent’s resilience and safeguard its most vulnerable populations.

