Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Africa must invest in school feeding program to secure its future

Published

Nairobi, October 16, 2024 – African and global leaders are being urged to invest in school feeding programs as a crucial step toward securing the future of the continent.

Speaking on World Food Day, Wawira Njiru, CEO of the Kenyan non-profit Food for Education, made an impassioned call for increased funding in school feeding initiatives, emphasizing their importance in keeping children in school and ensuring they receive the education necessary for the continent’s future development.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Njiru is set to travel to Washington, D.C., where she will meet with World Bank officials to discuss both national and global efforts to address child hunger.

“We know that hungry children can’t learn, and as an organization, we are changing that—one meal at a time,” said Njiru. “Through our work, we’re investing in children’s futures and the future of Kenya and all of Africa. But we cannot do it alone.”

Food for Education currently provides daily meals to over 450,000 children in Kenya. However, this represents only a fraction of the need, with malnutrition affecting millions of children across Africa.

“The best way to ensure children stay in school and learn is by providing them with a nutritious, hot meal every day through programs like ours,” Njiru stressed.

On this World Food Day, Njiru urged African and world leaders to commit to investing in children by supporting school feeding programs.

“By doing so, we are not only ensuring their success but also the success of Africa as a whole,”she said.

The most recent Africa Pulse report from the World Bank supports Njiru’s call to action. The report highlights education and skills gaps as key barriers to poverty reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It notes that 90% of 10-year-olds in the region are unable to read simple text, and 70% of children are missing out on pre-primary education.

Furthermore, fewer than 1.5% of young people aged 15 to 24 are enrolled in vocational education, compared to 10% in high-income countries.

Looking ahead, Food for Education has announced ambitious plans to feed 3 million African children daily by 2030.

This goal includes tripling the number of children served in Kenya and expanding to two additional African countries.

Their strategy involves partnerships with local governments to provide affordable, nutritious meals, as well as collaborations with smallholder farmers and local communities to create sustainable supply chains and employment opportunities for parents.

Through these efforts, Food for Education aims to tackle hunger, support education, and secure a brighter future for millions of African children.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua suffers setback after Kingi declines to allow objection to new evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has faced another setback as Senate Speaker Amason Kingi declined his counsel’s objection to new...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi allows Orengo to represent National Assembly in Gachagua impeachment trial

Kingi dismissed objections raised by Gachagua’s counsel, stating that they had failed to demonstrate any prejudice resulting from Orengo’s participation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges banks to lower interest rates to spur economic growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – President William Ruto has urged local banks to lower interest rates in order to stimulate economic growth by providing...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo leads National Assembly’s legal team in Gachagua impeachment trial

Orengo's legal team includes prominent lawyers Paul Nyamodi, Eric Gumbo, Moses Kipkogei, Muthomi Thiankolu, Peter Wanyama, Melly Kennedy Kipkoech, and Joan Jeruto.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua denies all 11 charges in Senate impeachment trial

The impeachment motion accuses Gachagua of gross violations of the Constitution, including promoting ethnic discrimination and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua to be sole witness at Senate trial, Sakaja, Mutuse appear for National Assembly

Gachagua will be seeking to vindicate himself against the accusations tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

6 hours ago

Kenya

LIVE: The Senate Impeachment Hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President . Wed 16th Oct 2024 ,Morning...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s legal team objects to Orengo’s appearance for National Assembly

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru argued that Orengo was a state officer serving as a first term governor

6 hours ago