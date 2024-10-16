Africa must invest in school feeding program to secure its future

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, October 16, 2024 – African and global leaders are being urged to invest in school feeding programs as a crucial step toward securing the future of the continent.

Speaking on World Food Day, Wawira Njiru, CEO of the Kenyan non-profit Food for Education, made an impassioned call for increased funding in school feeding initiatives, emphasizing their importance in keeping children in school and ensuring they receive the education necessary for the continent’s future development.

Njiru is set to travel to Washington, D.C., where she will meet with World Bank officials to discuss both national and global efforts to address child hunger.

“We know that hungry children can’t learn, and as an organization, we are changing that—one meal at a time,” said Njiru. “Through our work, we’re investing in children’s futures and the future of Kenya and all of Africa. But we cannot do it alone.”

Food for Education currently provides daily meals to over 450,000 children in Kenya. However, this represents only a fraction of the need, with malnutrition affecting millions of children across Africa.

“The best way to ensure children stay in school and learn is by providing them with a nutritious, hot meal every day through programs like ours,” Njiru stressed.

On this World Food Day, Njiru urged African and world leaders to commit to investing in children by supporting school feeding programs.

“By doing so, we are not only ensuring their success but also the success of Africa as a whole,”she said.

The most recent Africa Pulse report from the World Bank supports Njiru’s call to action. The report highlights education and skills gaps as key barriers to poverty reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa.

It notes that 90% of 10-year-olds in the region are unable to read simple text, and 70% of children are missing out on pre-primary education.

Furthermore, fewer than 1.5% of young people aged 15 to 24 are enrolled in vocational education, compared to 10% in high-income countries.

Looking ahead, Food for Education has announced ambitious plans to feed 3 million African children daily by 2030.

This goal includes tripling the number of children served in Kenya and expanding to two additional African countries.

Their strategy involves partnerships with local governments to provide affordable, nutritious meals, as well as collaborations with smallholder farmers and local communities to create sustainable supply chains and employment opportunities for parents.

Through these efforts, Food for Education aims to tackle hunger, support education, and secure a brighter future for millions of African children.

