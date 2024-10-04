Connect with us

Kenya

Activist Morara ejected from Bomas amid chaos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 — Activist Morara Kebaso was Friday ejected from the Bomas of Kenya amid chaos as he arrived to present views on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

Chaos erupted when Morara, flanked by supporters chanting “Gachagua Must Go,” attempted to address the meeting, making his way down the stairs.

Legislators overseeing the forum, led by Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang, called for order.“Young men, please don’t disrupt this meeting,” the legislators urged.

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi added, “Order, order, order. Can you secure those papers? You can’t come to a meeting and then disrupt it. Everyone has an opinion.”

As Kajwang called for calm, Morara went back to his seat. However, moments later, a group of youths approached and began hounding him.

Within seconds, chairs were thrown in his direction as others attempted to shield him from the angry mob.

Morara frantically dodged the attacks, running across the podium as the crowd, now agitated, hurled more chairs. Despite attempts to protect him, the situation escalated.

Elachi again appealed for calm, saying, “Please stop the violence. You can’t come to destroy a meeting. Let’s sit down. Those who came for public participation, sit down. Those who were mobilized to disrupt the meeting, leave.”

Amid the chaos, Morara was eventually escorted out of the auditorium by a group of men as the crowd chanted, “Morara must go! Morara must go!”

As he exited, Ruaraka MP T.J. Kajwang quipped, “That’s the sweetness of Nairobi—we don’t want foolishness here.”

Morara later tweeted that he was injured and headed to the hospital, alleging an attempt to silence his opinion during the impeachment discussion.

“I was barred from entering Bomas at the gate. When I finally got in, I was denied the mic. Chaos erupted. I am hurt. Headed to the hospital. I live to speak another day,” he wrote.

