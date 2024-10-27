Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi traced to Kamukunji police station

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Activist Boniface Mwangi has been traced to the Kamukunji police station hours after he was picked up by police from his Machakos home.

This is after his family located him 50 kilometres from where had been picked up by six men.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to his wife Njeri Mwangi, police had accused him of inciting the public to cause violence.

“They are holding him over claims of incitement to violence. It is all about this marathon,” said Njeri.

His arrest came ahead of his planned protests at the Standard Chartered marathon, that took place on Sunday.

The marathon went on uninterrupted amid heavy security.

During the event, major roads blocked for those participating and police had said that they feared his followers would have infiltrated the event and cause violence.

Mwangi had called for protests at the marathon which raised concerns among the state security agencies and organizers.

There were fears the protests would ruin the image of the marathon and attract attention.

Mwangi had been mobilizing his followers to join the protest at the marathon as one way of expressing discontent about the country’s leadership.

This also prompted government affiliated social media users to launch an attack on him online.

They branded him a traitor online ahead of the marathon but Mwangi continued undeterred to mobilize for the protests.

“Will you show up to cheer friends at the Standard Chartered marathon? You are a crucial part of the race, your cheering will motivate and energise the athletes and help reform our country in the process.”

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Evidence based research needed for Climate Change Impacts on Food Systems and Health

The conference under the theme Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Its Impacts on Food Systems and Health in Kenya, was co-hosted by the American...

36 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Education PS Karega Mutahi is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former Education Principal Secretary Professor Karega Mutahi has died. In her message of condolence, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor...

47 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

263 travel agencies under probe for conning job seekers Sh1bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says at least 263 travel agencies are under investigation for conning job seekers...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi reportedly abducted after threats to infiltrate Standard Chartered Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27-Activist Boniface Mwangi is missing after being reportedly picked up by unknown people Sunday from his Machakos home. On her X...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks public help in identifying prime suspect in killing of 3 women in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives are appealing for public help in the arrest of the prime suspected in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula Joins Advisory Panel of African Legislative Leaders’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been appointed to serve on the advisory panel of the Conference of Speakers...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Millicent Omanga declines Ruto’s Nairobi Rivers Commission appointment

Omanga’s decision comes after President Ruto reshuffled the Commission’s leadership, appointing Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as chair to lead the ambitious mission of revitalizing the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto taps Bishop Wanjiru to lead Nairobi River Commission, Omanga joins as member

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – President William Ruto has appointed former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru as the new chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission....

22 hours ago