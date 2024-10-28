Connect with us

The State has accussed Boniface Mwangi of incitement/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi freed with no charges after night in jail

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Activist Bonface Mwangi has been freed after spending a night in jail with no charges preferred against him.

This follows his arrest on Sunday after he threatened to hijack the Standard Chartered Marathon by mobilizing the youth to occupy roads where the event was set to take place.

He was on Sunday traced to the Kamukunji police station after being arrested from his Machakos home.

He had  threatened to hijack the Standard Chartered Marathon by mobilizing the youth to occupy roads where the event was set to take place.

Mwangi had mobilized his followers to wear the hats with the national colors and  the national flag as part of their sports gear and carry placards castigating the President William Ruto administration.

Major roads had been blocked including Dagoretti Road Interchange, Southern Bypass/ Ngong Rod Interchange, and Southern Bypass/ Langata Road Interchange.

Other roads include the ICD turning point and Traffic diversion and the Southrn Bypass from Waityaki way to pave way for those participating in the marathon.

