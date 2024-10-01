Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Acting SHA CEO Wachira assures of continued access to dialysis, cancer treatment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Social Health Authority acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elijah Wachira has assured of continued access to dialysis, and cancer treatment as part of its system roll-out for the 2024- 2026 period.

Wachira in a circular sent to all contracted healthcare providers directed that the services should continue uninterrupted, asserting that health facilities should not deny patients healthcare services.

”Further to my earlier letter on the above subject matter, kindly further note that: – No member will be denied Dialysis and Cancer services,” read the circular in part.

Additionally, maternity services in facilities classified as Kenya Essential Package for Health (KEPH) levels 2 and 3 will not be withheld.

According to Wachira, the directive seeks to ensure that patients under actively managed schemes will continue accessing their healthcare services without interruption in the face of the transition from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Earlier, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Mlongo Barasa flagged off essential health products and commodities ahead of the SHA rollout.

Barasa emphasized the importance of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) in reducing healthcare costs and ensuring universal health coverage for all Kenyans, urging Kenyans to register under the scheme.

SHA unveiled by the government earlier is segmented into three funds namely the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Emergency, Chronic, and Critical Illnesses Fund, and the Social Health Insurance Fund each receiving different allocations from the health ministry.

However there are still unanswered concerns regarding the standards by which households in the unorganized sector will be grouped to calculate their yearly contributions to the health fund.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Top stories

Missing Mombasa taxi driver found unconscious in Migori

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1-The female taxi driver who went missing after picking a passenger in Mombasa has been found in Migori. Police Spokesperson Resila...

22 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC announces job opportunities for 46,000 teachers

TSC stated that 6,000 positions are available for primary schools, 39,550 for junior secondary schools and 450 for secondary schools.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Omtatah files petition challenging SHIF rollout

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 1- Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has filled a petition to stop the Ministry of Health from rolling out of Social Health...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How Kenya’s president has fallen out with his deputy

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been threatened with impeachment proceedings by lawmakers amid intense speculation that he has had a major fallout with...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Third attempt to stop Gachagua’s impeachment fails

NAIROBI Kenya, Sep 30 – A third attempt to stop the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment motion fails has failed as a 3-judge bench...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Makau Mutua warns courts to steer clear of Gachagua impeachment drama

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Professor Makau Mutua has cautioned the courts not to interfere in the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua....

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs raise questions on SHIF preparedness ahead of roll-out

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 30 – Uncertainty has emerged over the rollout of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) tomorrow following details on gaps in...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges stronger regional cooperation to combat Transnational Crime in Lake Victoria

Omollo noted that limited coordination between border security authorities has made the region vulnerable to organized crime.

19 hours ago