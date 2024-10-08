Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

8 counties to experience blackout due to Kenya Power maintenance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Kenya power has announced a planned maintainance schedule set to affect some areas in  Eight counties across the country on Tuesday.

The counties to be affected include Nairobi, Kajiado, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyeri, Bungoma, Kirinyaga, Embu and Kiambu.

In Nairobi the power  supply will be interrupted   from 9.00 am to 5:00 pm I’m the whole of Njiru town,Kirima slaughter and Njiru primary.

Power outages will also be experienced in Mathare area 1,Drive Inn primary school,Allsops,GSU headquarters ,Qwetu apartments and Safaricom data centre.

Reliance hospital and parts of Muhoho,Mtelo,Muhuti,Jombo,Uchumi and Oleshapala  road will as well be affected.

In Kajiado county interruptions will be in Kandisi, SGR terminal, Balozi, metropolitan, Rangau and Symurina areas starting 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

In Elgeyo Marakwet areas that will not have power include Kipsoen, Kaptaren, Kaptrakwa hospital, Kapkenda, Chepkoroi market ,Choroget,Lelboinet and Chepkosom.

The supply will be interrupted from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Bukembe, Machakha, Wamang’oli, Matisi, Kombo primary, Sirisia, Malakisi, Mayanja, Chekulo, Khachonge, Sawa, Nzoia makuti, Mabanga, Marobo and Miyanga areas of Bungoma county will be without power from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

In Nyeri county affected areas include Mathari hospital,Kamweja teachers college, Nyewasco, KBC, Nyeri high, Kihuho, Waihenya East, Baraka Sasini and KWS office.

The areas will experience grid interruptions from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Wanguru and Gathigiriri areas of Kirinyaga county will experience power outages from 9:00am to 5:00 pm.

The affected areas include Lainishi Sacco,Mwarico rice mill,Wanguru girls secondary school,Mwea rice mills,Mwea sub county offices,Wanguru police station, Wanguru Law Courts, GK Gathigiriri prison and Gathigiriri market.

Kivaa, Masaku Ngetani areas of Embu county will also experience interruptions from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Affected areas include Kivaa Market,Kengen Hydro plaza ,Kyaani market,Kanguu,Kitui water and Sanitation,Kyangosi,Nunguni,Kathuu primary school and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu power outages will impact Ondiri and Lusigithi areas from 9:00 am to 5:00pm.

The affected areas are Conix industries, Ondiri, Kahero, Nachu, Karai, Wanyee road, Kiambaa, China Wu Yi, parts of Rironi, Zambezi, Gitangu, Ngecha, Kerwa, Muguga and Kanduma.

