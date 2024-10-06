6 MPs against Gachagua’s impeachment seek President Ruto’s intervention

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Lawmakers from Mt. Kenya region are calling upon President William Ruto to intervene on the ongoing impeachment against his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua claiming the issue cannot be dispensed without his blessings.

The leaders who have vowed to reject the impeachment motion pushed for internal dispute resolution on the matter.

Led by Muranga Senator Joe Nyutu they claimed the inclusion of Azimio leader Raila Odinga allies in Kenya Kwanza regime under broad based government has led to Gachagua’s woes.

“If they vote to impeach the Deputy President then ODM will not convince anyone that they were not brought into government to kick out Gachagua. We believe the broad-based government was meant to sideline him,” Nyutu said.

The Murang’a Senator warned that should the impeachment motion against Gachagua successfully sail through it will draw a wedge between President Ruto and the Mt Kenya electorate.

“Divorcing Gachagua is divorcing the whole Mount Kenya. We believe that they should embrace dialogue to iron out the differences between them,” he said.

Maragua MP Mary Wamaua termed it unfortunate that Gachagua was being edged out of office for his vehement quest to advocate the Mt Kenya Unity calling for sobriety in handling the special motion.

“If the Deputy President is being hanged through the impeachment motion for advocating for the unity of the mountain, one day history will fight for itself. We know they fear when the mountain is united,” she remarked.

Senator Nyutu highlighted the differences between President Ruto and his boss then Uhuru Kenyatta expressing that the frosty relationship should not be addressed through an impeachment motion.

“We can’t see anything that the Deputy President has done that’s irreconcilable. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta never through the MPs initiated such proceedings against Ruto,” he said.

The leaders pointed out that the raging issues on the impeachment debate is simply a debate between Gachagua and UDA MPs were mainly internal party issues which can be adjudicated by the internal dispute mechanisms.

“He will be condemned unheard. Its on that basis that we are seeking and beseeching our fellow MPs to give dispute resolution mechanism a chance,” said Kigumo MP Joseph Kamau.

An impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been formally tabled in Parliament, signalling the start of the impeachment process.

The motion, introduced by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Gachagua of over 10 violations, including breaches of the constitution, corruption, and incitement.

Mutuse presented the names of 291 MPs supporting the motion, a number that surpassed the required 117 signatures to meet the constitutional threshold. Speaker Moses Wetangula confirmed that the motion met all the necessary criteria for the impeachment process to proceed.

“I want to make it clear to this House and to Kenyans that I have no malice, no ill-will, and no personal vendetta against the Deputy President. I am simply fulfilling my duty as a citizen and Member of Parliament,” Mutuse said during the session.

The motion, scheduled for debate in the National Assembly, outlines nine charges against Gachagua. These include gross violations of the Constitution, promoting ethnic discrimination, and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

Gachagua is also accused of contradicting government policies and failing to uphold his duties as Deputy President, particularly in relation to collective Cabinet responsibility.

Mutuse defended his decision, stating that he has nine witnesses ready to provide evidence for each accusation. “If the people can’t receive services because of Gachagua, we believe it’s necessary to remove him for the sake of Kenyans,” Mutuse asserted.

In addition to constitutional violations, the motion accuses Gachagua of engaging in corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office, thereby violating anti-corruption laws. “Engaging in corruption and money laundering while in office undermines public trust and violates the law,” Mutuse said.

