50 Dead as Overloaded Boat Capsizes on Lake Kivu, Dozens Still Missing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Oct 3 – A boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo on Thursday, killing at least 50 people, according to witnesses.

The vessel, reportedly overloaded, sank just meters from Kituku port as it attempted to dock. It was traveling from Minova in South Kivu province to Goma, in North Kivu.

Rescue services have so far recovered 50 bodies from the water, and 10 survivors were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Local authorities continue search and rescue efforts, with the total number of passengers on board still unclear.

South Kivu Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi confirmed that the boat, designed to carry around 30 passengers, was instead loaded with about 100 people. He expressed his dismay at the tragedy, highlighting the recurring issue of overcrowding on vessels in Congo, where maritime regulations are often disregarded.

This latest accident follows a series of deadly boat incidents in the country. In June, an overloaded boat sank near the capital Kinshasa, claiming 80 lives. Earlier this year, 22 people died on Lake Maî-Ndombe, and in April, six were killed with 64 others missing in another Lake Kivu accident.

Witnesses said Thursday’s boat was visibly overcrowded. “I saw it arrive full of passengers,” said Francine Munyi, who was at the port of Kituku when the accident happened. “It started to lose balance and sank into the lake. Many people died, and few were saved.”

Local residents and victims’ families gathered at the port, blaming authorities for negligence and poor enforcement of maritime safety. Insecurity in the region, driven by ongoing conflict between government forces and M23 rebels, has forced many traders to rely on lake transport due to unsafe roads, further increasing the risk of overcrowded boats.

“We are afraid,” said Elia Asumani, a shipping agent on the Lake Kivu route. “This shipwreck was predictable.”

Among the grieving was Bienfait Sematumba, 27, who lost four family members. “They are all dead. I am alone now,” he said tearfully, blaming the conflict for forcing people onto unsafe boats.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Survivors described the terrifying moments leading up to the capsizing. Neema Chimanga, one of those rescued, recounted how water started flooding the boat. “I threw myself into the lake and swam for my life,” she said, still in shock.

Maritime accidents are common in Congo, where overcrowding and poor safety standards plague water transportation. Despite government warnings and promises of stricter enforcement, the tragedies continue, often in remote areas where few alternatives to boat travel exist.

About The Author