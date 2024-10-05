5 Killed in Ethnic Clashes over Cattle Rustling along Nakuru-Narok Border

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Five people, including a teenager, were on Monday killed in ethnic clashes in Likia and Olposimoru along the Nakuru-Narok border, following a cattle-rustling incident in the Mau Forest Complex.

According to Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti, three men herding livestock in the restricted forest were attacked by raiders who stole five cattle.

One herder died on the spot, while the other two escaped with arrow wounds.

“This led to a retaliatory attack by the affected community, which intensified the chaos, resulting in further deaths and injuries,” Kimiti stated.

The region has seen frequent conflicts among the Kikuyu, Kipsigis, Maasai, and Ogiek communities over livestock, pasture, and land. In 2018, similar clashes left more than 20 people dead, 30 injured, homes burned, and property worth millions destroyed. Violence continued until 2020, with authorities imposing curfews and restricting activities to reduce tensions.

As part of containment measures, the government prohibited planting tall crops like maize in certain areas, including Nessuit, Gongogeri, and Mariashoni, to prevent future clashes over grazing rights.

Kimiti noted that security personnel would question survivors of the latest conflict, currently receiving treatment, regarding their presence in the restricted forest.

Meanwhile, additional General Service Unit and Kenya Police Service officers have been deployed to restore security in the area.

About The Author