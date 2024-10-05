5.5-magnitude quake hits China’s Xinjiang: CENC – China Daily

Connect with us

5.5-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang: CENC

BEIJING — A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Kuqa City in Aksu prefecture of Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region at 4:35 pm Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 40.98 degrees north latitude and 83.93 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.

