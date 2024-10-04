Connect with us

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei

4 Turkish nationals reportedly abducted repatriated, PS Sing'Oei says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The government says four Turkish nationals reportedly abducted on Friday have been repatriated.

In a statement, State Department of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei stated that this was done at the request of their country.

He indicated that the rights of the four will be upheld after assurances from Turkish authorities.

“Kenya acceded to this request on the strength of the robust historical and strategic relations anchored on bilateral instruments between our respective countries,” he stated.

He also expressed the government\s commitment to the international community to protect ad promote refugee rights as prescribed under national and international law.

‘Kenya is committed to the privacy and confidentiality of the repatriated individuals and will refrain from responding to media inquiries on the subject until the ongoing inter-agency inquiry review of the case is complete,” he said.

“As such, the rights welfare and wellbeing of the more than 780,000 refugees residing in the country will remain the government’s singular priority.”

