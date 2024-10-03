Connect with us

Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Dr Freda Mugambi dismissed the application with costs after faulting lawyers representing the ousted Deputy President for "playing to the gallery".

NATIONAL NEWS

3-judge bench to rule on recusal in Gachagua ouster case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – A three-judge bench presiding over the case challenging Rigathi Gachagua’s ouster as Deputy President is set to rule this afternoon on whether it will recuse itself.

Gachagua’s legal team has accused the bench, led by Judge Eric Ogola, of bias, questioning its ability to deliver a fair judgment.

The judges, however, have dismissed these claims, accusing the lawyers of playing to the gallery and affirming that their appointment by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was constitutional.

During the morning session, the court will address preliminary issues, including the consolidation of petitions, as Gachagua seeks a ruling that would reinstate him to office.

