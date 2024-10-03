3-judge bench to mention suits challenging DP Gachagua’s impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – A three judge bench appointed by the chief justice Martha Koome have scheduled to mention several files challenging the impeachment of deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Justice Eric ogola (presiding) Justice Anthony Mrima and justice Freda Mugambi will mention the matters at 2.30pm for purposes of parties taking a hearing date.

The appointment of the bench arose from an application by senior counsel Paul Muite and Elius Mutuma, who told justice Lawrence Mugambi that their petition raises weighty issues that requires an even numbers of judges to determine the constitutional issues raised by the petitioners.

The lawyers submitted that the impeachment of the DP was irregular and unconstitutional, and that public participation had not been conducted as required by the law.

They said Parliament hurriedly allowed the tabling of the motion by Kibwezi member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse without taking into account section 165 of the standing order that requires public participation to conducted first.

So far, over 20 petitions have been filed in various courts challenging the decision of the national assembly to impeach DP, which action took place on 8th October 2024.

