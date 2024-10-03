Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /DPPS.

NATIONAL NEWS

3-judge bench to mention suits challenging DP Gachagua’s impeachment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – A three judge bench appointed by the chief justice Martha Koome have scheduled to mention several files challenging the impeachment of deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Justice Eric ogola (presiding) Justice Anthony Mrima and justice Freda Mugambi will mention the matters at 2.30pm for purposes of parties taking a hearing date.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The appointment of the bench arose from an application by senior counsel Paul Muite and Elius Mutuma, who told justice Lawrence Mugambi that their petition raises weighty issues that requires an even numbers of judges to determine the constitutional issues raised by the petitioners.

The lawyers submitted that the impeachment of the DP was irregular and unconstitutional, and that public participation had not been conducted as required by the law.

They said Parliament hurriedly allowed the tabling of the motion by Kibwezi member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse without taking into account section 165 of the standing order that requires public participation to conducted first.

So far, over 20 petitions have been filed in various courts challenging the decision of the national assembly to impeach DP, which action took place on 8th October 2024.

About The Author

SIMON NDONGA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

8 counties to experience blackout due to Kenya Power maintenance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Kenya power has announced a planned maintainance schedule set to affect some areas in  Eight counties across the country...

4 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to continue fight against retrogression vices in society: PS Wang’ombe 

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Gender and Affirmative Action Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe says the government will continue to fight against retrogression vices in society. According to Wang’ombe,...

11 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate adjourned due to lack of quorum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – The Senate morning sitting was Tuesday adjourned due to lack of quorum. The sitting which was slated 9 o’clock,...

21 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua’s impeachment could cause conflict: NCIC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has raised concerns about the potential threat to national unity if Deputy...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Adani offers best deal for Kenya, Raila says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has supported the government’s public-private partnership (PPP) with Indian contractor Adani, amidst rising controversy over...

20 hours ago

Africa

Rwanda Lauded for Swift Response to Marburg Outbreak as Region Heightens Vigilance

Some countries have imposed travel and trade restrictions in response to the outbreak, but the WHO labeled these measures "ineffective and unnecessary."

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Calls for Post-Election Appointments of Deputy Governors and Deputy Presidents

Roba’s proposal advocates for deputy governors and deputy presidents to be appointed by elected leaders after the election, rather than being selected during the...

2 days ago

Africa

IGAD Media Awards 2024 to Be Held in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will host the 2024 IGAD Media Awards in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, on October...

2 days ago