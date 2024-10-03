Connect with us

DP Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

3-judge bench declines to stop DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The bench described the suits as premature and anticipatory and would negate the principal of separation of powers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The three-judge bench of the High Court hearing petitions seeking to stop Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment trial has declined to stop the Senate process.

While making its ruling, the bench described the suits as premature and anticipatory and would negate the principal of separation of powers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“It is our view that this is not one such case where intervention is automatic. The issues raised by the parties will be required to be interrogated we therefore find that the enhancement of the Constitutional principle of separation of powers will be best served by declining the application at this point,” it ruled.

It however stated that Gachagua can however approach the court for orders once the process is concluded.

