263 travel agencies under probe for conning job seekers Sh1bn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says at least 263 travel agencies are under investigation for conning job seekers of more than Sh1 billion.

A special team based at Nairobi Regional DCI is handling the cases so far involving 600 victims.

According to Regional Criminal Investigations Officer Benson Kasyoki, the number of victims is expected to rise as investigations go on.

He said the victims paid between Sh30,000 and Sh150,000 for them to secure the jobs in vain.

“Some had paid in full and others half before they realized they were being conned,” he said.

Kasyoki said they are still receiving complaints from the victims adding the team is rushing to among others reclaim the lost money.

So far, nine files are pending in courts, seven have been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with various recommendations while 21 cases are pending arrest of suspects.

“These suspects are at large after they among others switched off their mobile phones or changed their locations,” he said in his office.

Kasyoki also appealed to victims of the fraud to visit the Nairobi Area DCI offices for help.

“We have a team that is pursuing the matter to the end. We assure the victims that they will get justice,” he said.

So far, the National Employment Authority (NEA) has revoked the license of some of the affected agencies following a public outcry over accusations they conned job seekers of millions of shillings.

Victims who include Kenyans and foreigners say they each paid up to about Sh150,000 to the companies that promised jobs in Canada, United Kingdom and Germany that never materialized.

The DCI has recorded complaints from scores of victims who allege applications for travel and work documents were falsified which saw several of applicants issued with visa bans and disqualifications.

Scores of people claiming to have been scammed have continued to come forward with some invading the offices of the companies seeking a refund.

They were however denied access by hired bouncers placed at their offices.

The companies have sought police help to protect the offices.

Kasyoki said the stories of the victims are touching as some had even sold land and livestock to raise the needed money for the travel mission that never materialized.

“The families are suffering and that is why we are here to ensure justice for all. Let all affected come forward,” he said.

About The Author